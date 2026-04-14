OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 10, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) initiated investigations to determine whether decorative and other non-structural plywood is being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumped), subsidized, or both. The investigations focus on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigations follow a complaint filed by Columbia Forest Products (CFP) and the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association (CHPVA) (the complainants). The complainants allege that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost sales, lost market share, price undercutting, price depression, price suppression, poor financial results, reduction in capacity utilization, reduced employment, and lost return on investment.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 9, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, subsidized, or both, and will make a preliminary decision by July 9, 2026.

The Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) protects Canadian producers and jobs from unfair trade, thereby safeguarding Canada's economy. In 2025, SIMA duties applied to approximately $3.3 billion worth of imports in industries employing 43,728 people in Canada. Currently, there are 185 special import measures in force in Canada.

Quick facts

Decorative and other non-structural plywood are flat, multilayered plywood or other veneered panel, consisting of two or more layers or plies of wood veneers and a core, with the face or back veneer, or both, made of wood. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

CFP is a domestic producer of decorative and other non-structural plywood, with operations in Kitchener and Hearst, Ontario, and Saint-Casimir, Québec. CHPVA is the national trade association representing both producers of decorative and other non-structural plywood as well as producers of face veneer, which are used in the production of decorative and other non-structural plywood.

The Canadian market size for decorative and other non-structural plywood is estimated to be approximately $430 million annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. In 2025, the CBSA launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products.

So far in 2026, the CBSA has launched a combined 7 dumping and subsidy investigations for 4 different products.

Associated links

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945