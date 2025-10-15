OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating investigations to determine whether certain thermoformed molded fibre tableware is being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumping) and/or is being subsidized. The investigations focus on imports from producers operating in or exporting from China. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigations follow a complaint filed by CKF Inc. The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, lost sales, lost market share, reduced net income and profitability, reduction in capacity utilization, and reduced employment.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by December 15, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by January 13, 2026.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. In 2024, these measures have directly helped to protect approximately 45,000 Canadian jobs and $18.4 billion in Canadian production.

Quick facts

Thermoformed molded fibre tableware are disposable paper plates, bowls, and platters, which are typically rigid and of a higher quality than other disposable tableware. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

CKF Inc. (Hantsport, NS) is the only Canadian producer of thermoformed molded fibre tableware.

The Canadian market size for thermoformed molded fibre tableware is estimated to be approximately $150 million annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. As of October 15, 2025, the CBSA has launched a combined 31 dumping and subsidy investigations for 8 different products in 2025.

Associated links

X: @CanBorder

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

LinkedIn: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945