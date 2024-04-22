OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting the Canadian economy and jobs by ensuring a fair playing field when faced with international competition.

The CBSA announced today that it is launching investigations to determine whether certain pea protein from China are being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether these goods are being subsidized.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed with the CBSA by Nutri-Pea GP Inc. and Roquette Canada Ltd. (collectively "the complainants") (Portage La Prairie, MB). The complainants allege that as a result of an increase of the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports from China, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost market share, lost sales, a lack of growth, price undercutting, price suppression, reduced profitability, a decline in the return on investments, negative effects on inventories, cash flow, and the ability to raise capital, a decline in capacity utilization, and negative effects on employment.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 21, 2024. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make a preliminary decision by July 22, 2024.

Currently, there are 150 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 30,000 Canadian jobs and $11 billion in Canadian production.

The subject goods are certain pea protein. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The Canadian market for certain pea protein has been estimated to be approximately $54 million in 2022 and $45 million in 2023.

in 2022 and in 2023. A statement of reasons, with additional details about these investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

