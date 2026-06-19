The CBSA launches investigation into the alleged dumping of wheat gluten from Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating an investigation to determine whether wheat gluten is being sold at unfair prices in Canada (dumping). The investigation focuses on imports from producers operating in or exporting from Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA's investigation follows a complaint filed by ADM Agri-Industries Co. (the complainant). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, price suppression, as well as adverse impacts on inventory, capacity utilization, market share, sales volumes, and financial performance.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by August 18, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by September 17, 2026.

The Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) protects Canadian producers and jobs from unfair trade, thereby safeguarding Canada's economy. In 2025, SIMA duties applied to approximately $3.3 billion worth of imports in industries employing 43,728 people in Canada. Currently, there are 186 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products.

Quick facts

Wheat gluten is commonly used to enhance whole-grain baked goods, noodles and pastas, pizza crusts and vegetarian products. It can also be used in the production of animal feed, pet food and as a meat filler and binder. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The complainant, ADM Agri-Industries Co., is a producer of wheat gluten located in Candiac, Quebec. The complaint is supported by Permolex Ltd., a producer of wheat gluten located in Red Deer, Alberta. Based on information included in the complaint, ADM Agri-Industries Co. and Permolex Ltd. represent all Canadian production of wheat gluten.

The Canadian market size for wheat gluten is approximately $74 million annually.

A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. In 2025, the CBSA launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for 9 different products.

So far in 2026, the CBSA has launched a combined 12 dumping and subsidy investigations for 6 different products.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts us: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945