CBSA to end Commercial Driver Registration Program due to low uptake

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) regularly evaluates its programs to ensure resources are used effectively and to maintain the security of Canada's border.

As of September 1, 2026, the CBSA is ending the Commercial Driver Registration Program (CDRP) because few people use it and it duplicates another program called the Free and Secure Trade (FAST).

CDPR applications received on or before September 1, 2026, will continue to be processed, and current membership cards remain valid until their expiry date.

Commercial drivers who want to maintain their Trusted Trader benefits are encouraged to apply to the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program.

FAST gives its members access to dedicated lanes and faster border clearance in both Canada and the United States at participating ports of entry.

The CBSA is working closely with the trucking community, commercial carriers, industry associations and other stakeholders to support a smooth transition and to provide affected members with the information they need before the program ends.

Quick facts

CDRP is a commercial clearance program for low-risk goods and pre-approved importers, carriers and drivers coming into Canada from the U.S.

FAST is jointly run by the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and receives approximately 12,000 applications annually. By comparison, CDRP received 158 applications in fiscal year 2025-26.

To receive a FAST membership, applicants must undergo a risk assessment. Once approved by Canada and the U.S., applicants pay a $50 (USD) fee that gives them access to dedicated lanes and faster border clearance for five years.

FAST members can carry Customs Self-Assessment (CSA)-eligible goods for carriers participating in the CSA program.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945