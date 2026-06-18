Construction Begins on Wasaga Beach's First High School and Community Hub

"Today is about action, partnership, and results for Wasaga Beach families," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Council knew our kids deserved access to high school here at home, and we took a different approach to help make that happen. By working directly with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and the Province of Ontario, we helped advance a smarter, more practical proposal that gets shovels in the ground and doors open sooner. This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when municipal, provincial, education, and private-sector partners work together to put students and families first."

The project reflects a proactive, made-in-Wasaga Beach approach led by Town Council in partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Rather than waiting for a traditional school project to move forward on its own, the Town and school board advanced a practical proposal that uses existing municipal infrastructure beside the Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library.

That approach helped secure provincial funding for the Town's first high school faster. For local students and families, this project means less time travelling out of town by bus, more time in the classroom, and more opportunities to take part in sports, arts, clubs, and extracurricular activities in their own community. The new campus will give local students the chance to learn, compete, and build school life in their own community

The high school has been designed as a K–12 school. It will provide 1,008 student spaces, 49 licensed childcare spaces, a 300-seat community theatre, track-and-field facilities, shared learning spaces, and opportunities for post-secondary and continuing education through partnerships with Canadore College and Lakehead University.

The project is supported by a total investment of $70.1 million, including $67.3 million in provincial funding and a $2.8 million contribution from the Town of Wasaga Beach for theatre enhancements that will expand opportunities for students and residents. The School and Community Hub was also made possible through a significant land donation from Far Sight Homes.

It is one of the most significant education and community infrastructure projects underway in Ontario.

"This project is about making the smartest possible use of public infrastructure," said Andrew McNeill, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Wasaga Beach. "By integrating the school with existing municipal facilities and shared community amenities, we are maximizing value for taxpayers, reducing duplication, and ensuring public spaces are used to their fullest potential. It is a creative, forward-looking model for how fast-growing communities can deliver essential services sooner."

"This project reimagines what a school can be," said Kimberly Dixon, Director of Education, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. "Together with the Town of Wasaga Beach, we have created a model that integrates education, childcare, recreation, culture, and lifelong learning into a single community hub. This innovative partnership will benefit students and families in Wasaga Beach and can serve as a blueprint for how growing communities across Ontario approach future school development."

Construction is now underway, with the school and community hub expected to welcome its first students and community users in September 2028.

Project timeline

In 2023, recognizing years of unheeded past advocacy, Council directed Town staff to work with local school boards on new ways to bring a high school to Wasaga Beach and attract provincial investment faster. Working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and local home developer Far Sight Homes, the Town helped identify potential locations, explore development opportunities, and support the creation of a practical proposal that could move forward quickly.

In 2023, Mayor Brian Smith and senior Town staff attended the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference, where they met with the Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Education to seek support and feedback on the Town's high school proposal.

In 2024, Mayor Brian Smith and senior Town staff joined representatives from the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and Far Sight Homes at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference, where they met with Ontario's Minister of Education to demonstrate that Wasaga Beach was ready to move forward with a strong, community-focused proposal.

On May 2, 2024, Ontario's Minister of Education came to Wasaga Beach to announce provincial funding for the Town and school board's proposal.

Today, that proposal moves from approval to action, as construction begins on a high school and community hub that will serve Wasaga Beach students, families, and residents for generations.

Quick facts

The new K–12 Catholic School and Community Hub is supported by a total investment of $70.1 million, including $67.3 million in provincial funding and a $2.8 million contribution from the Town of Wasaga Beach for theatre enhancements that will expand opportunities for students and residents. The School and Community Hub was also made possible through a significant land donation from Far Sight Homes.

The project will provide 1,008 student spaces and 49 licensed childcare spaces.

Shared community amenities include a 300-seat theatre, track-and-field facilities, childcare space, and shared-use learning environments.

The campus is located at 486 River Road West, beside the Wasaga Stars Arena and Wasaga Beach Public Library.

The Town of Wasaga Beach has partnership agreements with Canadore College and Lakehead University to support post-secondary and continuing education opportunities within the facility.

Wasaga Beach is currently the largest municipality in Ontario without an operating high school and one of the fastest-growing communities in the province.

A second high school is also on the way for Wasaga Beach. In January 2025, following decades of advocacy, the Province also announced more than $59.3 million for a Simcoe County District School Board high school, creating 1,145 additional secondary student spaces and further expanding local access to high school education in Wasaga Beach.

Additional quotes

"This groundbreaking marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for students and families in Wasaga Beach and across the region. Our government is proud to support this innovative project, which will create modern learning spaces, expand access to childcare, and provide important community amenities. This investment reflects our commitment to building the schools and infrastructure that Ontario's growing communities need."

- Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe–Grey

"The dream of a high school in Wasaga Beach has been discussed for many years, and today we see that dream becoming reality. This school will provide local students with educational opportunities close to home while strengthening connections between education and community life. I am incredibly proud of the partnerships that helped bring us to this moment."

- Shawn Cooper, Trustee, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

"This new School and Community Hub demonstrates what is possible when partners come together to deliver for our community. Far Sight is proud to be part of this community, and our land donation reflects our long-term commitment to Wasaga Beach families and future generations."

- Bob Schickedanz, Partner, Far Sight Homes

Media contact:

For the Town of Wasaga Beach:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

For the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board:

Pauline Stevenson

Manager of Communications and Strategic Initiatives

Email Pauline

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach