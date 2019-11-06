The Career Day organized by CargoM was a resounding success again this year

Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, gave the opening address of the event, which was held at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal.

"CargoM is an essential partner that contributes to creating a synergy unique to Quebec in the field of freight transport. It also acts as a collaborator involved in the process of revitalizing Montreal East, a file that is very close to my heart. That is why I am really pleased to participate in this career day, which has once again been a great success!" Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region Chantal Rouleau

This event made it possible to promote the jobs and training programs available in these dynamic sectors that provide many exciting career prospects. These trades in the heart of the action contribute to the vitality of our economy and our development. In addition, they offer working conditions and opportunities for advancement that benefit everyone. To support the vitality of Montreal and its region, it is crucial that the public fully value this key industry.

"The collaborative work carried out by members of the logistics and transportation sector to find solutions to recruit personnel is remarkable. Your government is committed to supporting our companies in their development, and seeing such a mobilization motivates us even more. In September, I presented the Plan d'action pour la main-d'œuvre (workforce action plan) which includes several measures that may be of interest to the logistics and transportation sector. This plan is evolving and other measures to address current labour market challenges will be added. I am working with this sector and all labour market partners to make Quebec even more prosperous," said Mr. Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity.

The urgency to recruit in a booming industry

The high demand for labour is critical and can only increase in the coming years as many workers retire. Many of the projects that make our hub so vibrant, such as the Contrecoeur port terminal, the Mirabel International Aerocity and the establishment of new distribution centres, will require a large labour pool. Some major sectors, such as trucking, face significant hiring challenges. According to Camo-Route, 20,000 Class 1 truck driving jobs remain to be filled. To overcome these obstacles, several awareness campaigns, such as Conductrices de camion : Objectif 10% (Camo-Route), which aims to boost the percentage of female truck drivers, and Embarque (CSMOIM) target a new clientele by dispelling myths, promoting professions, embracing innovation and offering adventure.

"This fourth edition is another great success! We welcomed a large number of participants as well as close to sixty employers and educational institutions. At the same time, we presented a wide range of programs highlighting the many employment opportunities. Employer mobilization for the event remains strong, as the labour shortage is hitting us hard. The collaboration between stakeholders and governments must be accelerated to support recruitment initiatives both in Quebec and internationally. This day is how CargoM is fulfilling its mission to rally its ecosystem around a structuring action by actively helping to attract new people to the industry," said Mathieu Charbonneau, CargoM's Executive Director.

A multi-faceted event

Several highlights marked this event:

Job interviews and networking among candidates and employers;

Flash interviews organized by the team responsible for the Interconnection Program of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal;

Twinning students through the I choose Montreal initiative;

initiative; Presentations on the training programs in logistics and freight transportation;

Interactive zone featuring trucks and simulators for driving trucks, conducting trains and operating cranes.

The day ended with a networking event organized in conjunction with the Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT).

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.



