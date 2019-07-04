The Canadian Urological Association enters into exclusive sponsorship agreement with TD

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD") and the Canadian Urological Association (CUA) today announced an agreement with TD to become the exclusive financial service sponsor of the CUA.

In 2018, TD launched the TD Wealth Management for Health Care Practitioners service which is a TD Wealth management program supported by a team of dedicated senior private bankers, specialized investment managers, financial planners and commercial lending specialists who provide tailored advice and planning for a range of services, including: banking, borrowing, giving, incorporation, retirement, tax, trust and estate, and wealth building needs.

"We chose TD as our financial manager and as a partner more than 15 years ago after an extensive review of many advisors, because of their sterling reputation and shared values of client focus and careful stewardship," said Dr. Gerald Brock, Professor, Department of Surgery, Division of Urology, at St. Joseph's Health Centre and Immediate Past-President of the CUA. "At the CUA, as a not-for-profit organization, we use our resources to develop programs that help educate patients and physicians alike. Knowing that we can count on their sound financial advice and guidance, even during times of significant market volatility, has allowed us to expand our offerings, improving urological care in Canada."

"Over the past year, TD Wealth has built a strong team dedicated to providing health care practitioners with tailored advice to help them meet their financial goals, both professionally and personally," says Dave Kelly, TD Senior Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Management & Financial Planning at TD Wealth. "We understand medical and health care professionals have unique financial needs, and it can benefit those professionals and their families to work with a specialized team of banking, investment, commercial banking and wealth advisory services to help achieve their financial and life goals."

The TD Wealth Management for Health Care Practitioners service has launched in 15 markets across Canada with 22 dedicated Senior Private Bankers that serve the unique needs of health care practitioners. For more information, visit www.TD.com/healthcare.

