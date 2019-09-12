The Canadian Real Estate Association launches its Election 2019 REALTOR® Resource Hub

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has launched an Election 2019 Resource Hub for REALTORS® called REALideas to share policy proposals to help Canadians achieve their homeownership aspirations.

"Housing affordability is top of mind to Canadians who have been shut out of housing markets across the country. REALTORS® know that all real estate is local, and during this campaign we want to have a conversation about how politicians can help Canadians who face obstacles to homeownership in different parts of the country," said Jason Stephen, president of CREA. "All parties proposed solutions in the last Federal election, including various REALTOR® recommendations, to address housing issues and we expect Election 2019 will be no different."

CREA's proposals include encouraging the construction of new housing supply, regionally sensitive adjustments to lending rules and mortgage regulations which will help to improve housing affordability right across the country.

"CREA is proposing policy solutions on behalf of REALTORS® and their clients. We're presenting responsible ideas that will help more Canadians achieve their dream of homeownership," Stated Michael Bourque, CREA's CEO. "As we discuss these ideas in the coming weeks, we want to ensure all political parties keep in mind that no two housing markets are the same, and regional and local factors matter when you implement policy."

The hub centralizes CREA's policy ideas and the major parties' platform commitments related to housing, which will be updated regularly as more announcements and commitments are made by the major parties.

REALideas is online at https://realideas.ca/.

