The Canadian Race Relations Foundation Celebrates Canadian Multiculturalism Day

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the diversity of Canadians as regards race, national or ethnic origin, colour and religion as a fundamental characteristic of Canadian society and is committed to a policy of multiculturalism designed to preserve and enhance the multicultural heritage of Canadians while working to achieve the equality of all Canadians in the economic, social, cultural and political life of Canada…. (From the Preamble to the Canadian Multiculturalism Act)

The CRRF joins with all Canadians to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act and to note with pride the progress that all Canadians have made in building a country that is rightly ranked as one of the best in the world.

"The Multiculturalism Act did not create Canada's diversity, but it recognized it as a fact, and as an important element in the strength of our ongoing work of nation-building," said Teresa Woo-Paw, Chairperson of the Board, CRRF. "In every field of endeavour, we see the contributions of the Indigenous peoples who lived in this land for thousands of years and those of settlers and newcomers. Whether it was distant ancestors who made the journey to Canada or our parents – or even ourselves – Canada has provided the chance for us to grow, to contribute, and to build something very special."

"But the creation of an inclusive and respectful society requires the commitment and effort of all Canadians," said Dr. Lilian Ma, CRRF Executive Director. "Racism and discrimination are still facts in this country. Some communities still bear the burden of hate crime victimization and reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples of this land is a work in progress that has barely begun. While we can and should celebrate what we have accomplished together, we should also renew our personal commitment to opening doors of welcome, learning more about our neighbours and speaking out when faced with intolerance."

As part of our celebration of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, the CRRF is pleased to invite you to attend a special screening of Mother Tongues: The Journey of Tam Goossen. The film is the second in the CRRF's Racism: Problems and Solutions documentary series, a project that has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada. Watch and hear Tam Goossen, social and community activist, tell her personal story by shedding light on the importance of learning the mother language, fighting for inclusion, and breaking stereotypes as a Chinese immigrant in Toronto. The screening will take place on June 28 (5:30 – 7:30 pm) at 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto. A panel discussion will be held after the screening, featuring representatives from our co-sponsoring organizations, the Asian Canadian Women's Alliance and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations. Please RSVP here.

