The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 22 new Accredited Members

News provided by

Canadian Public Relations Society

Mar 22, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") has granted Accredited status to 22 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2022 accreditation program.

CPRS National congratulates the following members for earning their APR (Accredited in Public Relations) designation:

Paula Beauchamp, APR

Alberta Court of Appeal

Calgary and Edmonton, Alta.

Calgary CPRS

 

Claudia Boies, ARP

CAE

Montréal, Qué.

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

 

Brandon Boone, APR

Canada Life
Winnipeg, Man.

CPRS Manitoba

Candace Denison, APR

Rocky View County

Calgary, Alta.

CPRS Calgary

Julie Deschambault, PRP, ARP
Capital-Image

Montréal, Qué

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Anne Dionne, ARP

Ville de Matane

Matane, Qué

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Jill Hanes, APR

The City of Red Deer

CPRS Edmonton

Michelle James, MA, APR
Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
Regina, Sask.

CPRS Regina

Michael Kellett APR

BC Hydro

Prince George, B.C.

CPRS Northern Lights

 

Peter Kim, APR

Allen Institute

Seattle, Wash.

CPRS Vancouver

Andrew Korchok, APR

Niagara Region

Welland, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton

Alexandre Lainesse, ARP
Behaviour Interactive

Montréal, Qué  

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

Jiana Ling, APR

Vancouver School Board

Vancouver, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver

 

Anne Marie Males, MCM, APR

Humber College

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto

Erin McFarlane, APR
EPCOR Utilities Inc.
Edmonton, Alta.

CPRS Edmonton

Nevasha Naidoo, APR

Platinum Public Relations

Vancouver, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver

Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke, APR

County of Grande Prairie

CPRS Edmonton

Holly Plato, APR
Northern Development
Initiative Trust
Prince George, B.C.

CPRS Northern Lights

Christina Shorthouse, MPR,
APR

Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Vancouver, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver

 

Tracey Stephenson, APR

Lynwood Strategies

Moncton, NB

CPRS Atlantic

 

Janine Tessmer, APR
Niagara Region
St. Catharines, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton

Jennifer Vincent, ARP

Danone

Montréal, Qué

Société québécoise des
professionnels en relations
publiques (SQPRP)

 


"The 2022 candidates who challenged the Society's year-long and peer-reviewed Accreditation in Public Relations program are to be congratulated for an exceptional performance, which was one of the most successful in the history of our program," said Tom Ormsby, APR, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "For more than 50 years, this globally respected APR designation has set the bar high for Public Relations practitioners in Canada regarding knowledge and professionalism and is based in a strong commitment to practise ethically and according to the CPRS Code of Professional standards."

"I also wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the numerous dedicated seasoned APR volunteers from across the country who have worked diligently throughout last year as coaches or examiners during the accreditation process. This process would not be possible without their expert support," added Tom Ormsby.

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's 22 new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the first day of Elevate 2023, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Whistler, B.C., from June 4-6, 2023.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

