TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") has granted Accredited status to 22 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2022 accreditation program.

CPRS National congratulates the following members for earning their APR (Accredited in Public Relations) designation:





The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 22 new Accredited Members Tweet this apr (CNW Group/Canadian Public Relations Society)

Paula Beauchamp, APR Alberta Court of Appeal Calgary and Edmonton, Alta. Calgary CPRS Claudia Boies, ARP CAE Montréal, Qué. Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Brandon Boone, APR Canada Life

Winnipeg, Man. CPRS Manitoba Candace Denison, APR Rocky View County Calgary, Alta. CPRS Calgary Julie Deschambault, PRP, ARP

Capital-Image Montréal, Qué Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Anne Dionne, ARP Ville de Matane Matane, Qué Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Jill Hanes, APR The City of Red Deer CPRS Edmonton Michelle James, MA, APR

Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

Regina, Sask. CPRS Regina Michael Kellett APR BC Hydro Prince George, B.C. CPRS Northern Lights Peter Kim, APR Allen Institute Seattle, Wash. CPRS Vancouver Andrew Korchok, APR Niagara Region Welland, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Alexandre Lainesse, ARP

Behaviour Interactive Montréal, Qué Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP) Jiana Ling, APR Vancouver School Board Vancouver, B.C. CPRS Vancouver Anne Marie Males, MCM, APR Humber College Toronto, Ont. CPRS Toronto Erin McFarlane, APR

EPCOR Utilities Inc.

Edmonton, Alta. CPRS Edmonton Nevasha Naidoo, APR Platinum Public Relations Vancouver, B.C. CPRS Vancouver Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke, APR County of Grande Prairie CPRS Edmonton Holly Plato, APR

Northern Development

Initiative Trust

Prince George, B.C. CPRS Northern Lights Christina Shorthouse, MPR,

APR Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Vancouver, B.C. CPRS Vancouver Tracey Stephenson, APR Lynwood Strategies Moncton, NB CPRS Atlantic Janine Tessmer, APR

Niagara Region

St. Catharines, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Jennifer Vincent, ARP Danone Montréal, Qué Société québécoise des

professionnels en relations

publiques (SQPRP)







"The 2022 candidates who challenged the Society's year-long and peer-reviewed Accreditation in Public Relations program are to be congratulated for an exceptional performance, which was one of the most successful in the history of our program," said Tom Ormsby, APR, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "For more than 50 years, this globally respected APR designation has set the bar high for Public Relations practitioners in Canada regarding knowledge and professionalism and is based in a strong commitment to practise ethically and according to the CPRS Code of Professional standards."



"I also wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the numerous dedicated seasoned APR volunteers from across the country who have worked diligently throughout last year as coaches or examiners during the accreditation process. This process would not be possible without their expert support," added Tom Ormsby.



First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.



This year's 22 new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the first day of Elevate 2023, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Whistler, B.C., from June 4-6, 2023.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.



