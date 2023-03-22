The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 22 new Accredited Members

Mar 22, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") has granted Accredited status to 22 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2022 accreditation program.
CPRS National congratulates the following members for earning their APR (Accredited in Public Relations) designation:
Paula Beauchamp, APR
Alberta Court of Appeal
Calgary and Edmonton, Alta.
Calgary CPRS
Claudia Boies, ARP
CAE
Montréal, Qué.
Société québécoise des
Brandon Boone, APR
Canada Life
CPRS Manitoba
Candace Denison, APR
Rocky View County
Calgary, Alta.
CPRS Calgary
Julie Deschambault, PRP, ARP
Montréal, Qué
Société québécoise des
Anne Dionne, ARP
Ville de Matane
Matane, Qué
Société québécoise des
Jill Hanes, APR
The City of Red Deer
CPRS Edmonton
Michelle James, MA, APR
CPRS Regina
Michael Kellett APR
BC Hydro
Prince George, B.C.
CPRS Northern Lights
Peter Kim, APR
Allen Institute
Seattle, Wash.
CPRS Vancouver
Andrew Korchok, APR
Niagara Region
Welland, Ont.
CPRS Hamilton
Alexandre Lainesse, ARP
Montréal, Qué
Société québécoise des
Jiana Ling, APR
Vancouver School Board
Vancouver, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver
Anne Marie Males, MCM, APR
Humber College
Toronto, Ont.
CPRS Toronto
Erin McFarlane, APR
CPRS Edmonton
Nevasha Naidoo, APR
Platinum Public Relations
Vancouver, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver
Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke, APR
County of Grande Prairie
CPRS Edmonton
Holly Plato, APR
CPRS Northern Lights
Christina Shorthouse, MPR,
Kwantlen Polytechnic University
CPRS Vancouver
Tracey Stephenson, APR
Lynwood Strategies
Moncton, NB
CPRS Atlantic
Janine Tessmer, APR
CPRS Hamilton
Jennifer Vincent, ARP
Danone
Montréal, Qué
Société québécoise des
"The 2022 candidates who challenged the Society's year-long and peer-reviewed Accreditation in Public Relations program are to be congratulated for an exceptional performance, which was one of the most successful in the history of our program," said Tom Ormsby, APR, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "For more than 50 years, this globally respected APR designation has set the bar high for Public Relations practitioners in Canada regarding knowledge and professionalism and is based in a strong commitment to practise ethically and according to the CPRS Code of Professional standards."
"I also wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the numerous dedicated seasoned APR volunteers from across the country who have worked diligently throughout last year as coaches or examiners during the accreditation process. This process would not be possible without their expert support," added Tom Ormsby.
First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.
This year's 22 new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the first day of Elevate 2023, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Whistler, B.C., from June 4-6, 2023.
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Rebecca Cohen, Operations Manager, Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), [email protected], Tel: 416 239 7034 ext. 3
