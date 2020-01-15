The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 19 new APRs

Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR

King's University College at Western University

London, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton Josie Cassano Rizzuti, MCM, APR

ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Hamilton, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton Sophie Charette, PRP, ARP

Conseillère | Communications | Relations publiques

Montreal, Que.

SQPRP Tanya Colledge, APR

Vancouver Coastal Health

Surrey, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver Kate Comeau MSc, RD, APR

Dietitians of Canada

Halifax, N.S.

CPRS Nova Scotia Robin Cook Bondy, APR

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Richmond, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver Holly Cybulski, MA, APR

Seneca College

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto Amara Heppell, APR The City of Red Deer Red Deer, Alta. CPRS Calgary Ran Ju, PhD, APR

Mount Royal University

Calgary, Alta.

CPRS Calgary Angela Kippers, APR

WorkSafeNB

Saint John, N.B.

CPRS Atlantic Julie Lavigne, MSc, PRP, ARP

Ville de Boucherville

Boucherville, Que.

SQPRP Carla Marshall, APR, CFEE City of Burlington Burlington, Ont. CPRS Hamilton Caeli Murray, MA, APR

Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA)

Vancouver, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver Samantha Peck, APR

Government of Alberta

Edmonton, Alta.

CPRS Calgary Monica Eden Rossa, MSc, APR

Rossa PR

Toronto, Ont. and Victoria, B.C.

CPRS Toronto Claire Ryan, MCM, APR

Cooke Inc.

Saint John, N.B.

CPRS Atlantic David Scholz, APR

Leger

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto Julia Rim Shepard, MCM, APR

World Vision Canada

Toronto, Ont.

CPRS Toronto Johanna Ward, MA, APR

BC College of Nursing Professionals

Vancouver, B.C.

CPRS Vancouver

"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed the yearlong peer review process," said Philip Mulder, APR, FCPRS, FEC (Hon.), FGC (Hon.), presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge."

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of Transformation 2020, the CPRS National Conference in Quebec City, May 24-26, 2020.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Dan LaBelle, Specialist, Communications and Events, Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), [email protected], 416 239 7034 ext. 246