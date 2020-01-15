The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 19 new APRs Français

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to 19 of its members after successfully completing the Society's 2018-19 accreditation program.

CPRS congratulates the following members for earning their APR (accredited in public relations) this year:

Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR
King's University College at Western University
London, Ont.
CPRS Hamilton

Josie Cassano Rizzuti, MCM, APR
ArcelorMittal Dofasco
Hamilton, Ont.
CPRS Hamilton 

Sophie Charette, PRP, ARP
Conseillère | Communications | Relations publiques
Montreal, Que.
SQPRP
     

Tanya Colledge, APR
Vancouver Coastal Health
Surrey, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver

Kate Comeau MSc, RD, APR
Dietitians of Canada
Halifax, N.S.
CPRS Nova Scotia

Robin Cook Bondy, APR
Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Richmond, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver
     

Holly Cybulski, MA, APR
Seneca College
Toronto, Ont.
CPRS Toronto

Amara Heppell, APR

The City of Red Deer

Red Deer, Alta.

CPRS Calgary

Ran Ju, PhD, APR
Mount Royal University
Calgary, Alta.
CPRS Calgary
     

Angela Kippers, APR
WorkSafeNB
Saint John, N.B.
CPRS Atlantic

Julie Lavigne, MSc, PRP, ARP
Ville de Boucherville
Boucherville, Que.
SQPRP

Carla Marshall, APR, CFEE

City of Burlington

Burlington, Ont.

CPRS Hamilton
     

Caeli Murray, MA, APR
Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA)
Vancouver, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver

Samantha Peck, APR
Government of Alberta
Edmonton, Alta.
CPRS Calgary

Monica Eden Rossa, MSc, APR
Rossa PR 
Toronto, Ont. and Victoria, B.C. 
CPRS Toronto 
     

Claire Ryan, MCM, APR
Cooke Inc.
Saint John, N.B.
CPRS Atlantic

David Scholz, APR
Leger
Toronto, Ont.
CPRS Toronto

Julia Rim Shepard, MCM, APR
World Vision Canada
Toronto, Ont.
CPRS Toronto
     

Johanna Ward, MA, APR
BC College of Nursing Professionals
Vancouver, B.C.
CPRS Vancouver

    

"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed the yearlong peer review process," said Philip Mulder, APR, FCPRS, FEC (Hon.), FGC (Hon.), presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge."

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of Transformation 2020, the CPRS National Conference in Quebec City, May 24-26, 2020.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Dan LaBelle, Specialist, Communications and Events, Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), [email protected], 416 239 7034 ext. 246

