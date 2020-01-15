The Canadian Public Relations Society announces 19 new APRs Français
Jan 15, 2020, 09:57 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to 19 of its members after successfully completing the Society's 2018-19 accreditation program.
CPRS congratulates the following members for earning their APR (accredited in public relations) this year:
Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR
Josie Cassano Rizzuti, MCM, APR
Sophie Charette, PRP, ARP
Tanya Colledge, APR
Kate Comeau MSc, RD, APR
Robin Cook Bondy, APR
Holly Cybulski, MA, APR
Amara Heppell, APR
The City of Red Deer
Red Deer, Alta.
CPRS Calgary
Ran Ju, PhD, APR
Angela Kippers, APR
Julie Lavigne, MSc, PRP, ARP
Carla Marshall, APR, CFEE
City of Burlington
Burlington, Ont.
CPRS Hamilton
Caeli Murray, MA, APR
Samantha Peck, APR
Monica Eden Rossa, MSc, APR
Claire Ryan, MCM, APR
David Scholz, APR
Julia Rim Shepard, MCM, APR
Johanna Ward, MA, APR
"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed the yearlong peer review process," said Philip Mulder, APR, FCPRS, FEC (Hon.), FGC (Hon.), presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge."
First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.
This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of Transformation 2020, the CPRS National Conference in Quebec City, May 24-26, 2020.
About CPRS
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Dan LaBelle, Specialist, Communications and Events, Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), [email protected], 416 239 7034 ext. 246
