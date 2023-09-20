WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The AFNQL denounces the self-proclaimed "Métis" groups and the federal government's intention to recognize to grant them rights. Only the First Nations are holders of Aboriginal rights and titles.

The AFNQL strongly supports the resolution adopted during the AFN Annual General Assembly that was held last week in Halifax, under the title 44/2023, Protect First Nations Rights and Interests from Unfounded Métis Rights Assertions. The W8banaki, Anishnabeg, Atikamekw, Eeyou (Cree), Innu, Mi'gmaq, Kanien'keha:ka, Naskapi, Wendat and Wolastogivik Nations have always occupied all of their territories. First Nations people identify with these territories as well as their titles, rights, cultures, languages and modes of governance.

By supporting this resolution, the AFNQL denounces the claims of self-proclaimed "Métis" groups. The AFNQL also strongly objects to the intention recently indicated by the federal government to legislate with a view to recognizing their rights and demands that it cease all steps in this direction without the free, prior and informed consent of the First Nations.

"Only the Nations can know and recognize their members, regardless of where they reside. There is no "Métis" Nation on our territories, there never has been and there never will be" declares Grand Chief Savanna McGregor, Grand chief of the Algonquin Anishnabeg Nation Tribal Council.

"Federal, provincial and territorial governments have neither the legitimacy nor the power to create new nations or recognize their usurped rights and thus compromise the ongoing Reconciliation with the First Nations," warns Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

''It is shameful that they are using our ancestors and families to support their illegitimate claims of being Metis. This legislation and the recognition of non-existent historical communities is yet another glaring example of how far this government will go to usurping our rights,'' mention Dylan Whiteduck, Chief of Kitigan Zibi First Nation.

