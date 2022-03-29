"It's a day dedicated to the Orthopaedic care team, including; surgeons, nurses, physical therapists, anesthesiologists, technologists, researchers, administrative professionals, caregivers and of course, patients and their families who are feeling the effects of waiting in pain across Canada. These dedicated individuals are doing the best they can– especially given the challenging period of COVID-19 with ever-growing wait times across the country," says COA President Dr. Kishore Mulpuri. "We hope Canadians will join us for this important day dedicated to sharing messages of support and raising awareness surrounding Orthopaedic care in Canada, both provincially and federally," Mulpuri added.

This year, Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day via AdvoOrtho will focus on increased education to the public and government surrounding COVID-19 recovery, resource allocation, addressing surgery backlog concerns, specialist training needs, job creation, and the impact of nursing shortages across the profession.

Whether you're in a community small or large, and no matter your connection to this critical medical specialty, we hope you take a moment to celebrate with us this Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day with us on Wednesday, March 30, by sharing a message of support online using the hashtags #CdnOrthoDay and #OrthoCareCanada.

In addition to launching AdvoOrtho this Spring, The Canadian Orthopaedic Association will be hosting its first in-person Annual Meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic this June in Quebec City.

Orthopaedic surgery in Canada has a wait time of 16.9 weeks longer than what is considered reasonable by experts

Nearly 180,000 patients are waiting in pain for surgery across Canada

28% of Orthopaedic surgeon recent graduates are seeking full-time employment

The Canadian Orthopaedic Association (COA) is a not-for-profit professional association representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons in Canada. They are committed to maintaining the highest standards of orthopaedic care for Canadian patients by providing surgeon members with continuing medical education, subspecialty support, knowledge sharing, advocacy platforms, fellowship programs, leadership opportunities and collaboration with other healthcare associations.

