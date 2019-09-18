The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Welcomes Four New Inductees

Andy Kim, Bobby Curtola, Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies to be inducted at the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremony Presented by Music Canada

The MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award will also be handed out

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced four legendary Canadian artists will join The Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Inductees include Andy Kim , Bobby Curtola (posthumously), Chilliwack and Cowboy Junkies . The newest inductees will be celebrated at an industry event on Sunday, October 27 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, AB.

Established in 1978, The Canadian Music Hall of Fame recognizes Canadian artists who have made outstanding contributions to spotlighting Canadian music here at home and/or on the international stage.

"We are very proud to welcome these four highly deserving artists into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "Canada has such incredible talent that are represented on the international stage and The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremony Presented by Music Canada will help us recognize and honour these individuals for all of their artistic contributions to the cultural fabric of our country."

The newest members of The Canadian Music Hall of Fame are:

The MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award (MIMAA), presented by the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation will also be handed out during the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremony.

An hour-long special showcasing the event will be available to stream on November 2, exclusively on CBC Gem . In addition, a second special highlighting the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees and featuring in-depth interviews will air as part of Music Day on CBC , broadcasting Sunday, March 15, 2020, ahead of The 2020 JUNO Awards on CBC.

The 49th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2020 will be hosted in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020, culminating in The JUNO Awards, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos

Full press release available here.

