THE CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATIONⓇ REVEALS THE NOMINEES FOR THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

JADE EAGLESON AND MACKENZIE PORTER LEAD THE PACK WITH SIX NOMINATIONS EACH, WHILE THE REKLAWS AND JOSH ROSS EARN FIVE

HIGH VALLEY, OWEN RIEGLING, AND DALLAS SMITH EACH CELEBRATE FOUR NOMINATIONS

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD AIRING LIVE SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 AT 8:00 P.M. ET ON CTV, CTV.CA, AND THE CTV APP. VISIT CTV.CA TO CONFIRM LOCAL BROADCAST TIMES

Secure Your Tickets To The 2024 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Now

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to reveal the official nominees for the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Returning to Edmonton for the first time in ten years, and marking their eighth time in the city, the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD, hosted by Thomas Rhett, an 8x ACM and 2x CMA Award winner with 16 No.1 hits at Canadian country radio, and 2x CCMA Award winner and global chart-topping Canadian country star and actor MacKenzie Porter, will broadcast live from Rogers Place in the heart of downtown. CTV is the exclusive home to catch Canada's biggest night in country music on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET - watch on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Leading the pack with six nominations each are Jade Eagleson (Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year) and MacKenzie Porter (Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year), while The Reklaws (Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Fans' Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year) and Josh Ross (Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year) each boast five. Celebrating four nominations each are High Valley (Fans' Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year), Owen Riegling (Entertainer of the Year presented by Edmonton's Best Hotels, Male Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year), and Dallas Smith (Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans' Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year).

This year's Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year nominees include Hailey Benedict, Dax, Teigen Gayse, Matt Lang, and Owen Riegling. Country music fans across Canada can help choose the winner by casting their vote at ccmafanvote.com or by using the appropriate hashtag on X (formerly Twitter).

Also announced today are the 2024 Fans' Choice nominees, which include Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, High Valley, James Barker Band, Tyler Joe Miller, Steven Lee Olsen, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Josh Ross, and Dallas Smith. Cast your votes for your favourite artist at ccmafanvote.com or by using the appropriate hashtag on X (formerly Twitter).

Country Music Week 2024 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday, September 11, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 14, featuring performances from Dasha, Jade Eagleson, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws, MacKenzie Porter, Thomas Rhett, and Dallas Smith with more exciting announcements to come.

Country Music Week 2024 is possible with the support of the Government of Alberta, the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton, and the 2024 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 42nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY.

For the latest CCMA news, follow along at Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube or visit www.ccma.org.

Media Accreditation for Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD is now open - apply HERE.

The TD Ultimate Fan contest is now open for submissions. Fans can share a cherished country music memories on Meta, tag @CCMAOfficial with #TDMusic, and enter to win an unforgettable experience at Country Music Week in Edmonton, including co-presenting at the CCMA Awards on September 14. For more information on how to enter and official contest rules, please visit the contest page HERE.

