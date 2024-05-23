Louis Audet, Jay S. Hennick, Stanley Marshall and Prem Watsa celebrated with the highest honour in Canadian Business

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - This evening, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 600 of Canada's most esteemed business leaders will gather to recognize four exceptional and visionary individuals to be inducted as the 45th Class of Companions to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame, the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business.

The Inductees being recognized this year are:

Louis Audet , C.M., O.Q., P.Eng., MBA, Chairman of the Board, Cogeco Inc.& Cogeco Communications Inc.

Jay S. Hennick , C.M., J.D., Global Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Colliers International, Founder & Chairman, FirstService Corporation

Stanley Marshall , BASc (Chem. Eng.), LLB, Corporate Director & Retired Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Inc .

Prem Watsa , C.M., MBA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The annual CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds support JA Canada's mission to develop and deliver financial health, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs that equip youth with the skillset and mindset for success.

"The CBHF allows us to learn from extraordinary Canadians about the cornerstones of leadership and entrepreneurial success," says Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "At JA, we draw upon these lessons, to inform our work to inspire and prepare youth with the skills to succeed and thrive in our global economy."

The Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame who are recognized for their vision and leadership, contributions to economic prosperity and civic engagement serve as role models for the next generation of youth leaders.

Annual inductees are chosen by an independent selection committee that is facilitated by Korn Ferry based on Nominations for the Order of Business Hall of Fame processed on a rolling basis.

Cogeco Inc., Colliers International, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., and Fortis Inc., are leading sponsors of the gala-style Induction Ceremony and Celebration on May 23, 2024, which is attended by top tier business leaders, former Companions, dignitaries as well as youth leaders.

Each Inductee is presented a CBHF award and pin, legacy video and a portrait which is displayed in the permanent Business Hall of Fame installation at Brookfield Place.

A video of the Induction Ceremony, acceptance speeches, and personal videos showcasing the life and careers of Louis Audet, Jay S. Hennick, Stanley Marshall and Prem Watsa will be available on www.cbhf.ca next week, along with a photo gallery of this very special evening.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding lifetime achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Gala Dinner is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA engaged more than 340,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

