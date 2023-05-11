The Canadian Business Hall of Fame welcomes 600 Guests for the 44th Induction Ceremony & Celebration in support of JA Canada

Hugh Anthony Arrell, Chief Jim Boucher, Madeleine Paquin, and Edward Sonshine

recognized with the highest honour in Canadian Business

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - This evening, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. More than 600 of Canada's most esteemed business leaders will gather to recognize four exceptional and visionary individuals to be inducted as the 44th Class of Companions to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame, the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business.

The inductees being recognized this year include:

Hugh Anthony Arrell , C.M., Chairman & Co-Founder, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Chief Jim Boucher , AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies

Madeleine Paquin , C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation

Edward Sonshine , O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT

The celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada, and the proceeds of the evening fuel the non-profit's mission to equip students with skills for lifelong success. JA's work empowering youth to build resilient economies and communities has been recognized for a second consecutive year as a path to peace with JA Worldwide's recent Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

"The CBHF allows us to learn from extraordinary Canadians about the cornerstones of leadership and entrepreneurial success," says Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada. "At JA, we draw upon these lessons, to inform our work to inspire and prepare youth with the skills to succeed and thrive in our global economy."

The Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame who are awarded for their vision and leadership, contributions to economic prosperity and civic engagement serve as role models for the next generation of youth leaders.

Annual inductees are chosen by an independent selection committee that is facilitated by Korn Ferry based on Nominations for the Order of Business Hall of Fame processed on a rolling basis.

CIBC Foundation, RioCan, LOGISTEC, Burgundy Asset Management, and National Bank are leading sponsors of the gala-style Induction Ceremony and Celebration on May 11, 2023, which is attended by top tier business leaders, former Companions, dignitaries as well as youth leaders.

Each Inductee is presented an award, a legacy video and a portrait which is displayed in the permanent Business Hall of Fame installation at Brookfield Place.

A video of the Induction Ceremony, acceptance speeches, and personal videos showcasing the life and careers of Hugh Anthony Arrell, Chief Jim Boucher, Madeleine Paquin, and Edward Sonshine will be available on www.cbhf.ca next week.

Past Companions, business partners and friends from across the country have donated gifts in honour of the Inductees sharing personal messages of dedication:

"Thank you to the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Companions for demonstrating Canada's ingenuity in sustaining our economy. All are trailblazers and change agents in their respective industries. Across our country and globally, Madeleine Paquin is one of these remarkable leaders who continues to transform LOGISTEC to reach new and unimaginable heights."

"It is rare to have a leader create a business vision that meets Canada's future environmental and economic needs, especially when these needs are not yet known. While working with Chief Jim Boucher, one can only be inspired and think differently while undertaking new enterprises. As an entrepreneur, Chief Boucher not only believes but is committed to working with business and community to celebrate collective advancement for mutual gain."

"Congratulations to four extraordinary business leaders, being recognized as the 2023 CBHF Class of Companions. A huge thank you to Tony Arrell who has mentored so many while building a business founded on exceptional relationships, trust and a relentless pursuit for success."

"Having a good idea is the beginning of progress, but only by taking the necessary steps to make it happen will you and those you lead achieve success. A force unto himself, Edward Sonshine saw an opportunity and took the risk to evolve a model of real estate investment. Ed demonstrates what Canadian youth can aspire to if they learn and work hard to accomplish and succeed to wherever their careers lead them."

To recognize the CBHF 2023 Class of Companions with a Gift in Honour, please visit www.cbhf.ca for more information or email us at [email protected].

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding lifetime achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Gala Dinner is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA reached more than 270,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Canadian Business Hall of Fame

For further information: Media Inquiries: For more information, requests for interviews or comments please contact Angela Scott, Manager, Communications [email protected]