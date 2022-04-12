The Canadian Business Hall of Fame Proudly Announces BMO as Presenting Sponsor of Induction Ceremony and Celebration

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame hosts in-person gala to celebrate five extraordinary business leaders in 2022.

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebrating and honouring remarkable business leaders for their lifetime achievements, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) is thrilled to announce BMO Financial Group as the presenting sponsor for this year's Induction Ceremony and Celebration event which will take place in-person on May 12, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

This year's Class of Companions includes Maureen Kempston Darkes, Hassan Khosrowshahi, André Desmarais, Paul Desmarais Jr., and Paul Guy Desmarais Sr. (posthumous).

As the presenting sponsor of the 2022 CBHF, BMO shows their support to celebrate today's leaders while also inspiring the leaders of tomorrow. The CBHF is the signature national fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) and supports the mission to provide experiential educational programs to students focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

"At BMO, we're proud to recognize the achievements of this year's honourees, while supporting the development of the next generation of Canadian business leaders," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "Throughout their careers these entrepreneurs and trailblazers have helped grow the good in business and life, with the contributions they've made to strengthen Canada's competitiveness and the valuable community programs that support economic and social progress at home and abroad."

The CBHF looks forward to celebrating the extensive accomplishments of the 2022 inductees on May 12th. We are especially excited to be one of the first gala events to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Center. This year's event will include tributes, storytelling and accolades that recognize the 2022 inductees.

"JA Canada and the CBHF have a longstanding tradition of connecting the business community with students. It has been three years since we have been able to join together in-person to celebrate," said Scott Hillier, CEO JA Canada. "It is a pivotal time to rally as a community in support of youth empowerment, financial and business education. JA's mission to support youth future readiness has never been more vital. We are grateful for the support of BMO to make the event possible, and the eager engagement of all sponsors, partners, and donors supporting the CBHF and JA."

The CBHF welcomes opportunities for participation, sponsorship, and donations in celebration of the 2022 Class of Companions. Supporting JA and the CBHF also provides additional opportunities to prepare and inspire youth across Canada. For more information, please visit cbhf.ca or reach out by email at [email protected].

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding lifetime achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Gala Dinner is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada. For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About the 2022 Inductees

Maureen Kempston Darkes O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, Africa & Middle East (Retired)

O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, & (Retired) Hassan Khosrowshahi O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings

O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings André Desmarais O.C., O.Q., Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

O.C., O.Q., Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Paul Desmarais Jr. O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of Paul Guy Desmarais Sr. (posthumous 1927-2013) P.C., C.C., O.Q., Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Power Corporation of Canada

About JA Canada

JA Canada prepares youth to succeed by delivering programs with experiential learning opportunities to more than 220,000 students each year across Canada. This is done in partnership with educators, volunteers, and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

