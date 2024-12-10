The Canadian Business Hall of Fame and Junior Achievement of Canada Announce the 2025 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame

Ryan Beedie, Jacynthe Côté, Pierre Lassonde and Larry Tanenbaum will be honoured with induction into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, May 22, 2025.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Each year, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) honours and celebrates the achievements and contributions of Canada's business leaders for their vision, leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy.



Today, the CBHF is pleased to announce its 2025 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame:

Ryan Beedie , O.B.C., President, Beedie

, O.B.C., President, Beedie Jacynthe Côté, F. ICD, Chair of the Board, RBC

Pierre Lassonde , O.C., GOQ, Chairman Emeritus, Franco-Nevada Corporation

, O.C., GOQ, Chairman Emeritus, Larry Tanenbaum , O.C., Hon LLD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kilmer Group of Companies

These distinguished Canadians will be formally inducted at the 2025 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 22, 2025.

"As Chancellor of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, it is my pleasure to congratulate Ryan Beedie, Jacynthe Côté, Pierre Lassonde and Larry Tanenbaum," said Jim Leech. "We celebrate these industry titans for their business achievements, philanthropic impact and visionary leadership, and for serving as role models. Larry, Pierre, Jacynthe and Ryan inspire us!"

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to recognize business leaders for their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada. Each year, nominees are reviewed and chosen by an independent selection committee convened by Korn Ferry, the official CBHF Selection Partner.

The annual CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds support JA Canada's mission to develop and deliver financial health, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs that equipping youth with the skills and mindset for success.

"At Junior Achievement Canada, we are thankful to the Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame who serve as role models to the next generation of ambitious young Canadian entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders" said Scott Hillier, CEO JA Canada. "Our 2025 Inductees join an exceptional group of individuals who have made a significant impact on Canadian economy."

JA welcomes members of the business community and leaders from across the country to the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration event in May. Sponsorship, tickets and the opportunity to donate in honour of the Inductees are now available.

For more information regarding sponsorship and participation opportunities, please visit www.cbhf.ca or contact [email protected].

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)



The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA engaged more than 445,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org. SOURCE JA Canada Media Inquiries: For more information, requests for interviews or comments please contact Claudia Campbell, Marketing Manager [email protected]

