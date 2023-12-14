The Canadian Business Hall of Fame and Junior Achievement of Canada Announce the 2024 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame

Louis Audet, Jay S. Hennick, H. Stanley Marshall, and V. Prem Watsa will be honoured with induction into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, May 23, 2024.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Each year, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) honours and celebrates the achievements and contributions of Canada's business leaders for their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy.

Today, the CBHF is pleased to announce its 2024 Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame:

Louis Audet , C.M., O.Q., P. Eng., MBA, Chairman of the Board, Cogeco Inc., and Cogeco Communications Inc.

C.M., O.Q., P. Eng., MBA, Chairman of the Board, Cogeco Inc., and Cogeco Communications Inc. Jay S. Hennick , C.M., J.D., Global Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Colliers International, Founder & Chairman, FirstService Corporation

C.M., J.D., Global Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Colliers International, Founder & Chairman, FirstService Corporation H. Stanley Marshall , BASc (Chem. Eng.), LLB, Corporate Director & Retired Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Inc .

BASc (Chem. Eng.), LLB, Corporate Director & Retired Chief Executive Officer, . V. Prem Watsa , C.M., MBA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Holdings Limited

These exceptional Canadians will be formally inducted at the 2024 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 23, 2024.

"We congratulate Mr. Audet, Mr. Hennick, Mr. Marshall, and Mr. Watsa who are recognized for their vision and leadership; national and global economic impact, civic engagement and philanthropy," said CBHF Chancellor, Janice Fukakusa, C.M." Each has left an indelible mark on the Canadian landscape - opening doors to global business opportunities, promoting diversity and sustainability, and through their engagement with causes and community."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to recognize exceptional and visionary business leaders for their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada.

Each year, individuals are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost private sector, academic and media institutions convened by Korn Ferry, the official CBHF Selection Partner.

The annual CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds support JA Canada's mission to develop and deliver financial health, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs that equip youth with the skillset and mindset for success.

"We are grateful to the Companions of the Business Hall of Fame who serve as role models for aspiring young Canadian entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada." The 2024 Inductees join an extraordinary group of individuals who were enshrined in earlier years. Their legacies inspire the next generation."

JA welcomes members of the business community and leaders from across the country to the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration event in May. Sponsorship, tickets and the opportunity to donate in honour of the Inductees are now available. For more information regarding sponsorship and participation opportunities, please visit www.cbhf.ca or contact [email protected] .

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA engaged more than 340,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

