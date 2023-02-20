Sign up for direct deposit and file electronically to get your refund faster

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Tax season has officially kicked off and many Canadians will turn to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for guidance. We are ready to answer your questions and provide you with services to make it easier and quicker to file your 2022 income tax and benefit return, whichever way you choose to do it.

For most Canadians, the deadline to pay their taxes and file their return for 2022 is April 30, 2023. Because this date is a Sunday, a return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023. A payment will be considered made on time if the CRA receives it, or a Canadian financial institution processes it, on or before May 1, 2023.

Helpful information and resources for taxpayers

Looking for the best way to file your taxes? – Check out our Ways to do your taxes page and pick the option that best suits your needs. Some options are free!

Over 28 million income tax and benefit returns were filed online in 2022. Electronic returns filed on time are generally processed within two weeks. If you are registered for direct deposit and you file online, you may be able to get your refund in as little as eight business days.

My Account – My Account is our online portal for individuals where you can find your tax information and access many of the slips you need to file your income tax and benefit return.

You can also:

change your personal information, such as your address, phone number, and marital status

register for direct deposit

make a payment

track the status of your return

apply for child benefits

receive mail and email notifications

view uncashed cheques

and so much more!

You will also be able to access digital services such as Auto-fill my return and Express NOA in certified tax-filing software. If you own a business, you can also sign up for My Business Account.

Steps to get ready for filing – Not sure where to start? Visit our Get ready to do your taxes page for the latest tax information. We have eight steps that will help you prepare to file.

Quick and helpful tax tips – Our Tax tips can provide you with quick and helpful information to address your tax questions.

Learn about your taxes – The CRA has launched a free online learning tool to help you do your taxes on your own. This tool provides you with lessons that help you understand what taxes are, why we pay them, how to understand your paycheques, pay stubs and income tax slips, and finally, how to do your taxes for the first time.

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) – If you have a modest income, a simple tax situation, and require assistance, a CVITP volunteer may be able to do your taxes for free. To find a clinic, please visit our Free tax clinics page. If you live in Quebec, please visit the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program page for more information.

Payment arrangements – If you cannot pay an existing debt in full, you may be eligible for a payment arrangement. Payment arrangement options have been expanded to reflect current realities. The Payment Arrangement Calculator has also been added to My Account and My Business Account. This self-service tool allows you to submit a potential payment arrangement without having to contact the CRA. If the proposed payment arrangement does not meet the CRA payment policy, a CRA officer will reach out to complete the arrangement.

New benefits, credits and services

Simplified Northern Residents Travel Deduction – The CRA is launching the Simplified Northern Residents Travel Deduction, a pilot project to make it easier for northern residents to determine the lowest return airfare, one of the three amounts required to claim the travel deduction come tax time. Available the week of February 20, 2023, on canada.ca/lowest-return-airfare, the simplified version features tables that identify the lowest return airfare amount found from airports with regularly scheduled commercial flights to a designated city. The airfare tables contain more than 135 airports, almost all of which are located in the prescribed zones.

Canada Dental Benefit – The new interim Canada Dental Benefit is available to eligible families earning less than $90,000 per year. It provides financial support for parents and guardians of children under 12 years old if they receive dental care in Canada and do not have access to private dental insurance. In order to receive this benefit, you need to have filed your 2021 tax return. The CRA's online application My Account is the fastest way to apply for this benefit. For more information, go to Canada Dental Benefit.

One-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit – The government introduced a one-time $500 payment to help lower-income renters facing housing affordability challenges. Applications are open until March 31, 2023. To obtain the one-time payment, you need to have filed your 2021 tax return. For more information on the eligibility requirements and how to apply, go to One-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

First-time home buyers' tax credit – The amount used to calculate the first-time home buyers'tax credit has increased to $10,000 for a qualifying home purchased after December 31, 2021.

Home accessibility tax credit – For 2022 and later tax years, the annual expense limit of the home accessibility tax credit has increased to $20,000.

Disability tax credit – For 2021 and later tax years, an individual diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is considered to have met the two times and 14 hours per week requirements for life-sustaining therapy. For more information, go to Disability tax credit.

You may be eligible for other benefits and credits. You can find more information on our Tax credits and benefits for individuals page.

Quotes

"The 2023 tax season is underway and whether or not you had any income last year, filing your return can bring you one step closer to receiving important benefits and credits, such as the Canada child benefit, the GST/HST credit, the new Canada Dental Benefit or the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, if you are eligible. These key programs aim to make life more affordable, and the CRA is here to help you access them."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"We are here to help you. Reporting your income is beneficial for several reasons, especially with the rise in the cost of living. This can include getting additional benefits and credits to help support you and your family."

- Gillian Pranke, Assistant Commissioner

Quick Facts

There were over 17 million refunds issued in 2022, amounting to a total of almost $37 billion in refunds issued to Canadians. Also, 78% of refunds were issued by direct deposit.

in refunds issued to Canadians. Also, 78% of refunds were issued by direct deposit. 15.8 million Canadians are already registered for My Account.

