OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Free tax clinics made it possible for more than 649,000 Canadians with a modest income to file their taxes and receive more than $1.75 billion in benefits, credits, and refunds last year, announced the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue.

More than 3,400 community organizations, composed of over 14,700 volunteers, helped achieve these results. To support this essential work, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is awarding $5.2 million in grants to organizations that participated in the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) or the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec in 2023. These grants are part of a three-year pilot project aimed at helping organizations offset some of the costs associated with hosting a free tax clinic.

Given these impressive results, the Minister of National Revenue announced today that the grant pilot project will be extended for a fourth year, with funding up to $5.9 million.

Volunteers at free tax clinics complete tax returns for people with a modest income and a simple tax situation, so they can access important benefits and credits that help make life more affordable. This is money that many people rely on to cover rent, pay for childcare or buy food for their families. The clinics are hosted by non-profits, charities or community groups in collaboration with the CRA through the CVITP or the ITAVP in Quebec.

The grant awards funding to eligible organizations to help them offset the cost of hosting free tax clinics. Organizations that serve Indigenous communities or that operate in northern, rural or remote communities are also entitled to an additional subsidy to support their specific needs.

The CRA is looking for more community partners to lend a helping hand in their communities by hosting free tax clinics. Organizations will receive free training and laptops, when available, from the CRA. Interested organizations can learn more at canada.ca/taxes-volunteer.

Quotes

"I sincerely thank the volunteers and organizations who offer their time and resources to file the tax returns of tens of thousands of Canadians, allowing them to access the federal benefits to which they are entitled. Through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, our government provides volunteers with training and equipment to carry out their mission. Extending the grant program allows us to help participating organizations in offsetting some of the expenses they incur to provide this service."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

Last year more than 3,400 community organizations and 14,700 volunteers helped more than 649,000 people complete their income tax and benefit returns through free tax clinics.

In 2021, the CRA committed more than $10 million over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in Quebec .

over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in . During the first three years of the grant pilot project, the CRA awarded 3,667 grants totalling more than $8.7 million in funding.

in funding. The new funding announced today will become available in spring 2024. In order to be eligible, organizations must host a free tax clinic between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 .

and . Applications are accepted between May 1 and June 30 each year. Organizations are invited to apply annually.

each year. Organizations are invited to apply annually. The CRA works closely with Revenu Québec, which provides a separate grant for Quebec organizations to offset the cost of completing provincial income tax returns.

Associated Links

Host a free tax clinic

Grant for hosting free tax clinics

How we calculate funding

Minister Lebouthillier announces increased funding for organizations that help vulnerable people access benefits and credits (May 2023)

Revenu Québec grant

Free tax clinic statistics

Contacts

Simon Lafortune

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency