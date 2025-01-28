WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada and Poland's relationship is steadfast, from our mutual commitment to transatlantic and energy security to our common pursuit of a more sustainable planet. Together, we stand united and determined to create a safer and more prosperous world today – and for generations to come.

Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, concluded his trip to Warsaw, Poland, where he signed the landmark Canada-Poland Nuclear Cooperation Agreement alongside the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

Once in force, the Agreement will deepen ties between Canadian and Polish energy sectors, enabling Canadian companies to apply their nuclear expertise to support Poland's energy transition and enhance energy security for Poland and the region. It will create good well-paying jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic, while reinforcing Canada and Poland's shared commitment to nuclear co-operation, non-proliferation, safety, and security. This collaboration will help Poland enhance its clean energy sector and accelerate its efforts to phase out coal from its energy mix.

This Agreement complements other initiatives to strengthen Canada and Poland's bilateral relationship, including the General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which was signed earlier this month. Once implemented, the GSOIA will enhance information sharing between Canada and Poland and create business opportunities for companies in industries such as defence, security, aerospace, marine, and nuclear.

Prime Minister Trudeau also held bilateral meetings with his Polish counterparts, including Prime Minister Tusk, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski. As the world marks 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp, they agreed on the importance of combatting antisemitism and hate across the globe.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to transatlantic security and underlined the importance of providing military, financial, humanitarian, and other support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's unjustifiable war of aggression. Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized that supporting Ukraine will continue to be a priority for Canada, particularly in the context of its 2025 G7 Presidency.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his thanks to the people of Poland for their hospitality during his two-day visit to the country and reaffirmed Canada's desire to continue deepening ties with Poland in the years to come.

"By working together to advance nuclear technology, Canada and Poland are pushing innovation forward and accelerating energy security. Once in force, the newly signed Canada-Poland Nuclear Cooperation Agreement will promote Canadian innovators, create good-paying jobs, and combine Polish and Canadian expertise in the sector. It's a testament to Canada's commitment to building a more secure future, alongside our closest Allies."

In 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the National Atomic Energy Agency of Poland signed a Memorandum of Understanding on small modular reactors (SMR), paving the way for increased exchanges on best practices and technical reviews related to SMR technology.

signed a Memorandum of Understanding on small modular reactors (SMR), paving the way for increased exchanges on best practices and technical reviews related to SMR technology. Poland does not yet generate nuclear power commercially, but it has comprehensive plans to use both large-scale and SMR nuclear technology.

does not yet generate nuclear power commercially, but it has comprehensive plans to use both large-scale and SMR nuclear technology. Canada expects to be the first G7 country to have the first operational SMR, the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300, by 2029. It is under active development by Ontario Power Generation at its Darlington Nuclear Station, and Poland is watching developments at Darlington closely, as it plans to deploy the same SMR technology shortly thereafter.

expects to be the first G7 country to have the first operational SMR, the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300, by 2029. It is under active development by Ontario Power Generation at its Darlington Nuclear Station, and is watching developments at closely, as it plans to deploy the same SMR technology shortly thereafter. In 2023, on the margins of the 28th meeting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Dubai , United Arab Emirates , Canada , Poland , and over twenty other nations endorsed a statement calling for the tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

, , , , and over twenty other nations endorsed a statement calling for the tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050. Yesterday in Kraków, Poland , the Prime Minister announced $3.4 million in new funding to combat antisemitism, preserve Holocaust remembrance, and educate against Holocaust denial and distortion in Canada and around the world.

, the Prime Minister announced in new funding to combat antisemitism, preserve Holocaust remembrance, and educate against Holocaust denial and distortion in and around the world. Canada and Poland enjoy a close-knit and multifaceted defence partnership. Canada takes pride in being the first NATO country to have ratified Poland's membership, in 1998. Polish troops are deployed to the Canada -led NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia .

and enjoy a close-knit and multifaceted defence partnership. takes pride in being the first NATO country to have ratified membership, in 1998. Polish troops are deployed to the -led NATO Multinational Brigade in . Poland is Canada's largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe . In 2023, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries totalled $4.1 billion .

is largest trading partner in Central and . In 2023, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries totalled . The warm ties between our peoples serve as the foundation of our countries' strong bilateral relationship. Close to one million Canadians of Polish descent call Canada home.

