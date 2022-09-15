The call for proposals for the next CAM en tournée is open!

Artists, arts organizations and artists' collectives are invited

to submit their project by October 19, 2022.

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM), in partnership with Maisons de la culture de Montréal and the Association des diffuseurs culturels de l'Île de Montréal (ADICIM), is pleased to announce that the call for projects for the CAM en tournée is open for the summer 2023 to spring 2024 presentation period. We invite artists, collectives and organizations from all disciplines to submit their artistic projects on the dedicated website.

The CAM en tournée is back for summer 2022 and better than ever!

The CAM en tournée is in full swing this summer with no fewer than 81 projects and 481 artistic performances taking place throughout Montréal and in participating cities. Audiences can discover and enjoy the diversity and quality of these artistic creations.

Since 1983, the CAM en tournée program has focused on circulating works from various artistic disciplines throughout the island of Montréal while enabling artists to meet new audiences and reach the public in their neighbourhoods, for free or at low cost.

CAM en tournée 2022–2023 at a glance:

81 artistic projects

481 presentations

52 arts organizations

23 collectives or visual artists

10 disciplines represented: circus arts, street arts, digital arts, visual arts, film, dance, literature, music, theatre and non-disciplinary artistic practices

New: The CAM en tournée Icebreaker Program

The Conseil des arts de Montréal, in partnership with the Maisons de la culture, is launching a new component of the CAM en tournée program for artists who have completed a work yet to be seen by the public. The Icebreaker program offers support for the first appearance of their work in municipal cultural venues.

CAM en tournée

CAM en tournée is a key dissemination program for the cultural community, made possible through the collaboration of Maisons de la culture de Montréal and the Association des diffuseurs culturels de l'Île de Montréal (ADICÎM).

