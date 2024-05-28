The Price McIntosh Bursary promotes diverse stories, experiences and interpretations

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will provide financial aid to Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation), persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities through the Price McIntosh Bursary, to encourage them to enrol or pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives. This initiative supports LAC's efforts to promote the inclusion and diversity of perspectives, interpretations and experiences within the documentary heritage professions, to enrich our collective history and uncover the many stories it contains.

Price McIntosh Bursary (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The call for applications for the Price McIntosh Bursary is now open. For the 2024–2025 academic year, eligible students are encouraged to submit their application by September 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

This bursary is for students enrolled in an eligible Canadian college or university program. It provides $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students.

Visit the Price McIntosh Bursary page for full details, including eligibility criteria, the application form and assistance in completing an application.

About Library and Archives Canada

LAC's mandate is to preserve Canada's documentary heritage for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. In addition, LAC facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"It is essential that libraries and archives reflect the richness and diversity of our heritage. The Price McIntosh Bursary encourages students from underrepresented groups to enrol in documentary heritage programs in Canada. Through this bursary, we contribute to the next generation of archivists and librarians dedicated to preserving our history for future generations."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh.

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is committed to including diverse perspectives and stories in both its collections and the national discourse. Some recent examples include the investment into the initiative We Are Here: Sharing Stories, for the purpose of enhancing appropriate access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collections through consultation with Indigenous communities; and Listen, Hear Our Voices, which supports First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations and governments through funding to preserve and promote their cultures and languages.

In April 2019, LAC adopted a five-year action plan that includes 28 measures to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to Indigenous collections. Developed in partnership with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, the plan embodies LAC's response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action and its commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

LAC coordinates the Youth Advisory Council, which brings together Canadians from different ethnocultural backgrounds and walks of life from across the country. These youths discuss a variety of topics related to Canada's documentary heritage and provide fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to help LAC management make decisions for the future.

Associated links

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]