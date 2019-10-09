The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - John Wallace, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL), joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate 30 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Founded in 1970, Caldwell Partners is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. Caldwell Partners operates with offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 27, 1989.