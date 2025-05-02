MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - This morning, as part of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal's (CCMM) Major Projects Forum, community and business members of the Mouvement pour mettre fin à l'itinérance à Montréal (MMFIM; a movement to end homelessness in Montreal) came together to launch the mobilization campaign entitled homelessness is our business. Thanks to the generosity of Pattison Affichage and the participation of Casacom, the campaign will not only be rolled out on social media, but also displayed in more than 81 strategic locations across the Greater Montreal region, along major roadways and in commercial and residential buildings in the downtown area. In addition to its mobilizing messaging, it directs people to a web page presenting a myriad of ways to make a real difference, through MMFIM member organizations, in preventing and curbing homelessness by giving, renting or hiring.

"This campaign is meant to showcase practical solutions that exist for collective action, whether that's donating time to an organization, giving a second chance to someone who has experienced homelessness by hiring them, or leveraging one's real estate expertise in collaboration with an organization. We hope that it will help raise awareness that every action counts and ensure that the means are put in place to manage homelessness in a coherent and accountable way. We believe in the possibility and need for cross-sectoral and cross-partisan action, and we want to set the tone for the constructive and productive collaborations that are expected, possible and proven," said MMFIM spokesperson Julie Grenier during the launch.

ABOUT the MMFIM

Founded in 2015 to promote the housing first initiative, the MMFIM boasts 35 community members and about 20 business and institutional members. The MMFIM also spearheaded the first count of homeless people in Montreal. Today, it works to inform, train, mobilize and rally its community, business and institutional members, as well as all stakeholders interested in the growing issues of homelessness and looking to take part in developing and implementing solutions in a spirit of collaboration.

