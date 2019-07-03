The Bud Light House Party Tour Rocks Across Canada Again This Summer

"We're thrilled to be back hosting year two of the Bud Light House Party Tour," said Todd Allen, VP of Marketing for Labatt Breweries of Canada. "People are used to seeing headlining artists perform in massive venues, but a performance by your favourite artist at a house party is rare and unforgettable. Just like our country, Canadians' musical tastes are vast, which is why we're also proud to be expanding into new genres and covering new territories with the 2019 tour."

The campaign has reached thousands of Canadians, with more than 300 fans in attendance at the house parties and over 450,000 tuning into the livestreams. Again this year, fans will have a chance to win access to the house party by following the instructions online at Bud Light Canada, or they can take in the action at home by tuning into the livestream. New this year, Bud Light will be upgrading the livestreaming experience, using new methods to interact with audiences including giving viewers watching at home a chance to impact the party, vote for their favourite song and more.

The Bud Light House Party Tour is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to bring people together through music and shared experiences, delivering an unforgettable show in an intimate setting. Previous artists to take the Bud Light House Party Tour stage include Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, and NERVO.

About Bud Light

Bud Light has been brewed in Canada since 1986 using the finest malted barley and premium hops that impart a smooth and light taste and crisp finish. As the fastest growing beer brand in Canada, the brand has grown to include NEW! Bud Light Orange, Bud Light Apple, Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Radlers. Bud Light is committed to bringing unique events to life through music and shared experiences. For more information, visit www.budlight.ca or Facebook.com/BudLightCanada.

