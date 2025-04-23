Gold from former Canadian UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre's championship belt has been infused into the paint of the limited-edition cans, which will be available nationwide at participating locations ahead of the sport's return to Montreal after a 10-year hiatus

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of UFC, is giving Canadians a chance to raise a gold one, inspired by champions who have lifted a gold belt in the Octagon®, with the launch of its UFC Gold Edition can. The release comes just in time for the sport's long-awaited return to Montreal for UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA on Saturday, May 10.

Gold from a UFC championship belt was infused into the paint of this limited-edition Bud Light can, giving fans the chance to touch UFC gold and share in the championship spirit. As anticipation builds across the country, especially in Montreal, the UFC Gold Edition can offers Canadians a unique way to commemorate the moment.

"The last time I raised a gold belt on Canadian soil was in Montreal, so I'm thrilled to see UFC return to my home city," said Georges St-Pierre, retired Canadian UFC Champion. "The fans have always been one of the best parts of being a UFC fighter, so when asked to help give Canadians the chance to touch UFC Championship gold, I couldn't say no."

UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA , is gearing up to be a major highlight on this year's UFC calendar featuring an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena . Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot . Bud Light is encouraging fans toast to every thrilling moment of the highly anticipated event. UFC Gold Edition cans will be available at participating locations across Canada starting Monday, April 28.

"Fans have been waiting for UFC to return to Montreal, so what better way to toast the moment then to put championship gold won by former Canadian UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre into the hands of Canadians," said Patrick Heembrock, Marketing Director, Bud Light Canada. "Bud Light's UFC Gold Edition can brings the feeling of raising gold within reach for fans coast-to-coast while they watch the sport they love."

UFC enthusiasts can check out more on the campaign here and follow @BudLightCA for more on the campaign leading up to UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA.

About Bud Light Canada

Bud Light has been brewed in Canada since 1986 using the finest malted barley and premium hops that impart a smooth, light taste, and crisp finish. As one of the fastest growing beer brands in Canada, Bud Light has a portfolio of beer and flavoured beers widely available across the country. For more information, visit budlight.ca.

About UFC

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

