The Brand is Female Has Launched Third Season of Podcast Series Highlighting Women Leaders in Collaboration with TD

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Brand is Female, one of Canada's top women empowerment podcasts has launched its latest season, sponsored by TD Bank Group. The podcast features weekly episodes where women leaders, including entrepreneurs, business leaders, media personalities and more talk about their journey to unlocking their own potential, to inspire and empower others.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Brand is Female this season as part of our mission of facilitating the success and growth of women entrepreneurs in Canada," said Chantal Pitre, National Manager, Women Entrepreneurs at TD. "The podcast series is a great way for women entrepreneurs to be inspired and to learn through others' experiences in an authentic way. It's the perfect complement to TD's program of educational workshops, financing and mentorship opportunities," she added.

The Brand is Female is a series of weekly interviews accessible on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher, founded in January 2019 and hosted by Eva Hartling. The new season has kicked off with interviews featuring Toronto entrepreneurs Salima Visram, founder of vegan handbag brand Samara as well as Connie Lo and Laura Burget, co-founders of natural skincare brand Niu Body.

"In creating The Brand is Female podcast I wanted to offer women leaders from different backgrounds a chance to share their journey and allow others to benefit from their experience so that in turn, they would feel empowered to achieve their own vision of success," said Eva Hartling, Founder and host of The Brand is Female podcast. "Our first two seasons allowed us to feature a number of fascinating profiles of women who are out there accomplishing amazing things; we are excited to bring even more stories of success to our listeners thanks to TD's support this season," she added.

Past guests on the show have included Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of ecommerce jewelry brand Mejuri; Sophie Boulanger, CEO and co-founder of fashion eyewear company BonLook; Stephanie Kersta and Carolyn Plater, wellness consultants and co-founders of meditation studio Hoame; Mary-Alice Malone, founder and creative director of international luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers; and many more.

During each episode of The Brand is Female, guests talk about the obstacles and challenges they have faced as they built their career and business; the important lessons they have learned along the way and they also share helpful advice for fellow women, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The Brand is Female was launched in January 2019 as a weekly podcast series airing on Apple Podcasts and Spotify featuring women leaders including entrepreneurs, C-level executives, media personalities and more. It is hosted by Eva Hartling, who also heads a consulting practice specializing in Brand Development, Marketing & Communications. The Brand is Female Inc. specializes in working with women-led or women-focused brands. With close to 20 years of experience in Brand Strategy, Eva Hartling is passionate about helping entrepreneurs meet their growth objectives through a solid brand foundation, a creative communications strategy and authentic storytelling.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on October 31, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

