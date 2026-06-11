The Brand Factory Group Wins Four 2026 BILD Awards and Secures Nine Additional Finalist Nominations Across Key Real Estate Categories
News provided byThe Brand Factory Group
Jun 11, 2026, 08:57 ET
TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory Group (TBFG), North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, is proud to celebrate four award wins at the 2026 Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards, one of the industry's highest honours recognizing excellence in residential development, architecture, design, marketing and placemaking.
Highlights From BILD 2026
Who won at the 2026 BILD Awards? The Brand Factory Group
What did they win? Four BILD award wins and nine finalist nominations
Which real estate projects were honoured? The Aston, 429 Walmer, Bravo, and Bayside Toronto
Where did this take place? Toronto, Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area
The awards highlight the strength of TBFG's integrated approach and the collaborative partnerships behind some of the most successful residential communities and real estate experiences in the Greater Toronto Area.
"This recognition reflects the power of collaboration and the incredible partnerships we have with some of the industry's most visionary developers, architects, designers and consultants," said Ashley Shearer, President of The Brand Factory Group. "These award-winning projects demonstrate what can be achieved when strategy, creativity, design and storytelling come together to create places people truly want to call home."
2026 BILD Award Winners
The Aston, 429 Walmer, Bravo and Bayside Toronto earned top recognition across suite design, presentation centre, new community and built community categories.
Award Category: Best Suite Design, Large
Project: The Aston
Developer: Montcrest Asset Management
Interior Design: Studio HUMN
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best Presentation Centre
Project: 429 Walmer
Developer: Stafford Homes
Interior Design: U31
Visualization: ADHOC STUDIO
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best New Community, Planned / Under Development
Project: Bravo
Developer: Menkes Developments Ltd. & QuadReal Property Group
Architecture: Turner Fleischer
Sales: MKS Realty Inc.
Landscape Architecture: O2 Planning + Design
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best Community, Built
Project: Bayside Toronto
Developer: Tridel
Architecture: Kirkor Architects & Planners
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
What categories was The Brand Factory a finalist for at the 2026 BILD Awards?
Award Category: Best Purpose-Built Rental Project
Project: Station II at Station House
Developer: Hazelview Properties
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: People's Choice Award
Project: Station II at Station House
Developer: Hazelview Properties
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best High-Rise Building Design
Project: Station II at Station House on Bloor
Developer: Hazelview Properties
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best Overall Marketing Campaign
Project: Station II at Station House
Developer: Hazelview Properties
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
Award Category: Best Model Home
Project: Kennedy Manors
Developer: Kylemore Communities
Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory
These recognitions further demonstrate TBFG's continued leadership in shaping award-winning communities, brands and buyer experiences. Through a fully integrated model spanning branding, marketing, design, visualization, technology and content creation, the Group continues to deliver strategic solutions that drive engagement, sales and long-term value for developers across North America.
About The Brand Factory Group
The Brand Factory Group is North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency and a vertically integrated collective of seven companies specializing in branding, technology, design and immersive experiences. With over two decades of expertise, the Group serves as a strategic partner with deep knowledge of how real estate transacts, leveraging reseller channels, omnichannel strategy and data-driven creativity to build brands, drive sales and shape places where people live, work and connect.
The Brand Factory Group: Inventing desire. United we brand.
SOURCE The Brand Factory Group
Media Contact: Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group, 416-920-8115, [email protected]
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