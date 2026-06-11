The Brand Factory Group Wins Four 2026 BILD Awards and Secures Nine Additional Finalist Nominations Across Key Real Estate Categories

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory Group (TBFG), North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, is proud to celebrate four award wins at the 2026 Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards, one of the industry's highest honours recognizing excellence in residential development, architecture, design, marketing and placemaking.

Highlights From BILD 2026

Who won at the 2026 BILD Awards? The Brand Factory Group

What did they win? Four BILD award wins and nine finalist nominations

Which real estate projects were honoured? The Aston, 429 Walmer, Bravo, and Bayside Toronto

Where did this take place? Toronto, Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area

The awards highlight the strength of TBFG's integrated approach and the collaborative partnerships behind some of the most successful residential communities and real estate experiences in the Greater Toronto Area.

"This recognition reflects the power of collaboration and the incredible partnerships we have with some of the industry's most visionary developers, architects, designers and consultants," said Ashley Shearer, President of The Brand Factory Group. "These award-winning projects demonstrate what can be achieved when strategy, creativity, design and storytelling come together to create places people truly want to call home."

2026 BILD Award Winners

The Aston, 429 Walmer, Bravo and Bayside Toronto earned top recognition across suite design, presentation centre, new community and built community categories.

Award Category: Best Suite Design, Large

Project: The Aston

Developer: Montcrest Asset Management

Interior Design: Studio HUMN

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best Presentation Centre

Project: 429 Walmer

Developer: Stafford Homes

Interior Design: U31

Visualization: ADHOC STUDIO

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best New Community, Planned / Under Development

Project: Bravo

Developer: Menkes Developments Ltd. & QuadReal Property Group

Architecture: Turner Fleischer

Sales: MKS Realty Inc.

Landscape Architecture: O2 Planning + Design

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best Community, Built

Project: Bayside Toronto

Developer: Tridel

Architecture: Kirkor Architects & Planners

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

What categories was The Brand Factory a finalist for at the 2026 BILD Awards?

Award Category: Best Purpose-Built Rental Project

Project: Station II at Station House

Developer: Hazelview Properties

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: People's Choice Award

Project: Station II at Station House

Developer: Hazelview Properties

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best High-Rise Building Design

Project: Station II at Station House on Bloor

Developer: Hazelview Properties

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best Overall Marketing Campaign

Project: Station II at Station House

Developer: Hazelview Properties

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

Award Category: Best Model Home

Project: Kennedy Manors

Developer: Kylemore Communities

Marketing Agency: The Brand Factory

These recognitions further demonstrate TBFG's continued leadership in shaping award-winning communities, brands and buyer experiences. Through a fully integrated model spanning branding, marketing, design, visualization, technology and content creation, the Group continues to deliver strategic solutions that drive engagement, sales and long-term value for developers across North America.

About The Brand Factory Group

The Brand Factory Group is North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency and a vertically integrated collective of seven companies specializing in branding, technology, design and immersive experiences. With over two decades of expertise, the Group serves as a strategic partner with deep knowledge of how real estate transacts, leveraging reseller channels, omnichannel strategy and data-driven creativity to build brands, drive sales and shape places where people live, work and connect.

The Brand Factory Group: Inventing desire. United we brand.

SOURCE The Brand Factory Group

Media Contact: Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group, 416-920-8115, [email protected]