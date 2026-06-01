The Brand Factory Group of Companies Announces the Launch of The Valley Woodbridge

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory Group of Companies is proud to announce the official launch of The Valley Woodbridge, a visionary new master-planned community that brings together design excellence, natural preservation and an unprecedented builder collaboration.

Set on the historic grounds of the former Board of Trade Golf Club, The Valley Woodbridge spans an extraordinary 300 acres, with an unparalleled commitment to environmental stewardship, preserving over 200 acres as natural greenspace. This rare balance between development and nature establishes a new benchmark for community planning.

At the heart of The Valley is a thoughtfully designed 100-acre residential enclave featuring an exceptional collection of single-family homes and townhomes. Each residence is carefully crafted to harmonize with the surrounding landscape while delivering the sophistication, architectural integrity and modern craftsmanship that today's homeowners expect.

What sets The Valley apart is its unique partnership between three of Ontario's most respected homebuilders: Marycroft Homes, Remington Homes and Poetry Living. This collaboration brings together decades of experience, innovation, and craftsmanship, resulting in a community defined by quality and distinction at every level.

Located at 300 Clarence Street in the heart of Woodbridge, The Valley offers residents a rare opportunity to live in a serene, nature-rich setting without sacrificing urban convenience. Just minutes from Highway 7 and Islington Avenue, the community is surrounded by established upscale neighbourhoods and provides easy access to shopping, dining, schools, parks and essential amenities.

"This is the kind of community that comes along once in a generation," said Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory. "To help bring The Valley Woodbridge to life is an extraordinary opportunity, one that reflects not only the scale and ambition of the vision, but the power of true collaboration. Bringing together three of Ontario's most distinguished builders on a site of this significance has resulted in something genuinely remarkable. The Valley is a legacy in the making, where design, nature and lifestyle come together in a way that will define Woodbridge for years to come."

The Valley is further strengthened by the backing of RGF Real Estate Fund Ltd., whose leadership brings exceptional experience and long-term vision to the project. Managed by John D'Angelo of HBNG Holborn Group, Marc Muzzo of Pemberton Group and Christopher Bratty of Remington Group, and supported by a major Ontario pension fund, RGF provides the foundation and stewardship behind this landmark community.

With its expansive natural surroundings, elevated architectural vision and unmatched builder partnership, The Valley Woodbridge is poised to become one of the most sought-after new communities in the region.

Now Selling, this landmark community offers a rare opportunity to secure your place in one of the area's most anticipated new neighbourhoods. To learn more, visit www.thevalleywoodbridge.com.

About The Brand Factory Group

The Brand Factory Group is North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, a vertically integrated creative collective specializing in branding, technology, design and immersive experiences. With over two decades of expertise, the Group serves as a strategic partner with deep knowledge of how real estate transacts, leveraging reseller channels, omnichannel strategy, and data-driven creativity to build brands, drive sales, and shape places where people live, work, and connect.

The Brand Factory Group: Inventing desire. United we brand.

SOURCE The Brand Factory Group

Media Contact: Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group, 416-920-8115, [email protected]