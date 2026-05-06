The Brand Factory Group Recognized Across Multiple Categories at 2026 BILD Awards, Underscoring Industry Leadership in Real Estate Storytelling

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory Group (TBFG), North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, has been named a finalist across multiple categories at the 2026 Building Industry and Land Development (BILD) Awards, reinforcing the agency's leadership in real estate branding, marketing, design and immersive storytelling.

This year's finalist nominations span a wide spectrum of the industry--from purpose-built rentals and master-planned communities to suite design, sales environments, and integrated marketing campaigns--demonstrating TBFG's ability to shape how real estate is experienced long before it is built.

"These nominations reflect the strength of our thinking across every discipline we operate in," said Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group. "More than market real estate, we define how it is understood, experienced and ultimately desired. Being recognized across such a diverse range of categories speaks to the consistency and depth of our approach."



TBFG's work was recognized with the following finalist nominations from BILD:

Best Purpose-Built Rental Project

Hazelview – Station II at Station House – The Brand Factory Group

People's Choice Award

Hazelview – Station II at Station House – The Brand Factory Group

Best Community – Built

Tridel – Bayside Toronto – Kirkor Architects & Planners, The Brand Factory Group

Best New Community – Planned / Under Development

Menkes Developments & QuadReal Property Group – Bravo – Arcadis IBI Group, MKS Realty Inc., The Brand Factory Group

Best Overall Marketing Campaign

Hazelview – Station II at Station House on Bloor – The Brand Factory Group

Best Suite Design, Large

Montcrest Asset Management – The Aston, Suite 1201 – The Brand Factory Group

Best Model Home

Kylemore Communities – Kennedy Manors, Victoria Blue – RN Design Ltd., QTK Fine Cabinetry, The Brand Factory Group

Best Sales Office

429 Walmer – U31 – The Brand Factory Group

These finalist nominations highlight TBFG's continued role in shaping some of the most recognized and commercially successful real estate projects in the country through strategy-led branding, design integration and storytelling at scale.

"At its core, our work is about alignment between architecture, design, brand and the human experience," said Ben Ren, CCO, The Brand Factory. "When those elements work together, communities resonate."

From placemaking strategy and visual identity to campaign development and launch execution, TBFG continues to set a national benchmark for how real estate brands are built and brought to market.

About The Brand Factory Group

The Brand Factory Group is North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency and a vertically integrated collective of seven companies specializing in branding, technology, design, and immersive experiences. With over two decades of expertise, the Group serves as a strategic partner with deep knowledge of how real estate transacts, leveraging reseller channels, omnichannel strategy, and data-driven creativity to build brands, drive sales, and shape places where people live, work, and connect.

The Brand Factory Group: Inventing desire. United we brand.

SOURCE The Brand Factory Group

Media Contact: Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group, 416-920-8115, [email protected]