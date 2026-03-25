The Brand Factory Group Receives Multiple Finalist Nominations at the 2026 CHBA Awards

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory Group (TBFG), North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, has been named a finalist in multiple categories at the 2026 Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) Awards, highlighting the Group's unmatched expertise across design, marketing and storytelling. This year, the nominations spotlight the creative and strategic capabilities of TBFG's specialized companies, including Studio Humn, TBF Motion and Pixel Strategies.

"These nominations reflect the depth of expertise across The Brand Factory Group and the impact we have on communities and creating a new sense of place," said Ashley Shearer, President, The Brand Factory Group. "From design to digital storytelling, our collective approach allows us to create campaigns that transcend traditional real estate marketing in Canada."

TBFG received nominations spanning sales environments, photorealistic renderings, digital and print campaigns and immersive motion content, demonstrating the Group's capacity to create cohesive, multi-platform experiences that connect design, storytelling and strategy.

"Design, when combined with strategic marketing, has the power to elevate an entire community," said Houman Rahimzadeh, Founder & Creative Director, Studio Humn. "Being part of The Brand Factory Group allows us to translate interior and environmental design into campaigns that resonate long before residents move in." That vision is realized through the renderings of Pixel Strategies, TBFG's visualization studio that ensures the design intent is picture perfect.

TBF Motion's video work exemplifies TBFG's capacity for immersive storytelling. "Storytelling lets us translate complex projects into experiences that are visually compelling and emotionally engaging," said Travis Hopkins, Creative Director, TBF Motion. "Our motion content works seamlessly with design, art direction and digital strategy across the Group's portfolio."

The Brand Factory Group's work was recognized with the following nominations from the CHBA:

Montcrest Asset Management, The Aston Residences

Best Brochure/Kit

The Brand Factory

Best Sales Office

The Brand Factory x Studio Humn

Best Mid-to High-Rise Building (Planned)

The Brand Factory x Studio Humn

Best Renderings

The Brand Factory x Studio Humn x Pixel Strategies

Brixen Developments, Corporate Hype Video

Best Short Video (under 45 seconds)

The Brand Factory x TBF Motion

Kylemore, Angus Glen Developments, New Model Townhome in Kennedy Manors community

Best Attached Low-Rise Home over 1,800 sq. ft

The Brand Factory x Studio Humn

Best Production Kitchen

The Brand Factory x Studio Humn

Minto, Calgary, Wildflower

Best Signage

The Brand Factory

Best Brochure/Kit

The Brand Factory

Best Print Ad

The Brand Factory

Best Digital Advertising Campaign

The Brand Factory

Best Growing Community Award

The Brand Factory

TBFG continues to set the benchmark for real estate branding in North America, delivering campaigns that combine strategy, design and immersive experiences across every platform.

About The Brand Factory Group

The Brand Factory Group is North America's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency and a vertically integrated collective of seven companies specializing in branding, technology, design, and immersive experiences. With over two decades of expertise, the Group serves as a strategic partner with deep knowledge of how real estate transacts, leveraging reseller channels, omnichannel strategy, and data-driven creativity to build brands, drive sales, and shape places where people live, work, and connect.

The Brand Factory Group: Inventing desire. United we brand.

Media Contact: Ashley Shearer

President, The Brand Factory Group

416-920-8115

[email protected]

thebrandfactory.com

SOURCE The Brand Factory Group