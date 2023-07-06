The Body Shop Canada Campaigns to Move Federal Election Day to the Weekend

The activist beauty retailer partners with Apathy is Boring for the second consecutive year to make elections more accessible.

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, The Body Shop Canada is partnering with nonpartisan organization Apathy is Boring to petition to move federal election day to the weekend—improving voter access and participation. These efforts are part of The Body Shop's Be Seen. Be Heard joint campaign with the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, which aims to increase young people's participation in public life in more than 75 countries.

The Body Shop Canada is partnering with nonpartisan organization Apathy is Boring to petition to move federal election day to the weekend. The brand’s ‘Changemakers’ include Deja Foxx, Genesis Butler, Kairyn Potts, Kelcie Miller-Anderson and Nikita Kahpeaysewat.

In Canada, voters aged 18-25 consistently have the lowest turnout compared to all age groups. There are several factors contributing to lower voter turnout across Canada, including general apathy, political reasons and procedural issues. However, nearly half of youth who did not vote in the 2021 federal election cited obligations to everyday life as a core reason, and 60 percent of Canadian youth claim they may be more likely to vote if Election Day were held over a weekend.

"Voting is one of the most effective ways to make change happen," said Hilary Lloyd, vice president of marketing and corporate responsibility for The Body Shop North America. "That is why The Body Shop is improving access to voting by campaigning to move federal election day to the weekend – ultimately allowing more young people to get involved in the democratic institutions that have such a large influence on their lives. We are proud to partner once again with Apathy is Boring to support their work equipping young Canadians with the resources and skills to be changemakers."

Beginning today, visitors to The Body Shop's store and website can educate themselves on the importance of voting and sign a petition to move federal election day to a weekend. To support Apathy is Boring, The Body Shop will make a $30,000 donation to uplift the organization's work that is advancing youth participation in democracy through educational resources, community projects, youth engagement programming and more.

"The outcome of our elections impact all Canadians," said Samantha Reusch, executive director of Apathy is Boring. "When policies are being created, it's crucial that youth, and especially marginalized youth voices are represented. Moving Election Day to a holiday or weekend may seem like a small act, but it can have a tremendous impact on voter turnout. Especially when we consider that 25% of youth cited being "too busy" as their primary reason for not voting."

Further amplifying youth voices, The Body Shop is once again enlisting the support of the brand's 'Changemakers', ambassadors who are courageous and inspiring youth activists who will help spread the message of Be Seen. Be Heard. In Canada, the beauty retailer is teaming up with Two-Spirit activist and Indigenous content creator Kairyn Potts , environmental scientist Kelcie Miller-Anderson and environmental scientist, Indigenous research, model and pow-wow dancer Nikita Kahpeaysewat . Through livestreams, digital storytelling and live events, The Body Shop's 'Changemakers' will instill the importance of accessible elections and drive support for Apathy is Boring's work.

The Body Shop is now in its second year of Be Seen. Be Heard, having launched last May at the United Nations. Be Seen. Be Heard. has made numerous global strides since its launch, including successfully lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 in Malaysia and encouraging the UK's House of Lords to amend two clauses in its Public Order Bill to better protect the right to protest.

To join The Body Shop in its action, visit the brand's campaign website here .

