Apathy is Boring Urges Young Canadians to Step Up and Vote This Election

MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Apathy is Boring, Canada's leading non-partisan organization focused on youth and democracy is calling on young Canadians to step up and take the Pledge to Vote ahead of the upcoming federal election.

"Democracy doesn't work without you," says Samantha Reusch, Executive Director of Apathy is Boring. "We know young people care about the issues—but that passion needs to show up at the ballot box. Our Pledge to Vote is all about turning that care into action."

The numbers tell the story. Just 46.7% of Canadians aged 18 to 24 voted in the 2021 federal election—the lowest turnout of any age group. First-time voters participated at an even lower rate at just 44.7%.

Apathy is Boring is flipping the script. Through programs like RISE , BUILD , and their Better Democracy Roadmap , which outlines bold democratic reform across four key areas, the organization is making civic engagement more accessible, relatable, and actionable for young people across the country.

The Pledge to Vote is simple. Just commit to voting this election. That's it. In return, Apathy is Boring will keep you in the loop with critical info: advance polling dates, party platforms, and all the tools you need to make an informed choice.

"We're not here to tell you who to vote for," Reusch adds. "We're here to make sure you do vote—because your voice has power, and this election needs to hear it."

Your future is on the ballot. Make it count. Take the pledge now at apathyisboring.com/votepledge .

