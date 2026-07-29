The BNQ publishes the standard BNQ 1030-100 Heavy Vehicle Risk Index - Vision and Detection of Vulnerable Users

QUÉBEC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) publishes the standard BNQ 1030-100 Heavy Vehicle Risk Index – Vision and Detection of Vulnerable Users.

Initiated by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD) and the Ville de Montréal, this standard applies to heavy vehicles operating in a shared environment with vulnerable users to improve their risk index.

In urban environments, collisions between heavy vehicles and vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists are often explained by the interaction of several factors, including human factors, design characteristics and the specific physical features of heavy vehicles. In recent years, at the international level, road safety has generally been addressed as a systemic issue that requires improvements in vehicles, road infrastructure, behaviours, and post-collision care.

The standard BNQ 1030-100 Heavy Vehicle Risk Index – Vision and Detection of Vulnerable Users focuses on the characteristics of heavy vehicles and establishes a classification approach based on technical criteria and the presence of certain safety features. The proposed methodology is based in particular on an index calculated from a predefined scale that quantifies the vision provided by the direct vision, the presence of vision-assistance devices, and the mitigation of collision risks. This approach will enable fleet managers and freight transportation network managers to compare different models and to guide vehicle design and selection choices, particularly for urban use.

The normative document may be downloaded at https://bnq.qc.ca/

"The publication of this standard will help promote better road sharing. Thanks to the work of the standards committee, stakeholders in the freight transportation sector now have a practical tool for assigning a risk index to a heavy vehicle. This standard will benefit not only fleet managers and transportation network operators, but also all road users. "

- François Gingras, vice-président Innovation, Investissement Québec

"This standard, developed in collaboration with numerous transportation stakeholders, is a valuable reference tool that will help improve the safety of all road users. For me, this is an absolute priority. I would like to recognize the outstanding work carried out by the BNQ to provide Québec with an important road safety instrument. "

- Benoit Charette, ministre des Transports et de la Mobilité durable

About the BNQ

The BNQ, an administrative unit of Investissement Québec, is the reference organization for standardization and certification in Quebec. It develops consensus-based standards and certification protocols in accordance with the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The BNQ is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

For more information on the BNQ: bnq.qc.ca

SOURCE Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ)

Information: Bureau de normalisation du Québec, [email protected]