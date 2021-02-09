The Black Opportunity Fund Virtually Opens The Market

The Black Opportunity Fund is a dynamic partnership between businesses, philanthropists, foundations, and the Black community to combat the impact of anti-black racism in Canada. The fund will catalyze the cultural, economic, and political growth required to enable Canada's institutions, governments, and businesses to embrace greater diversity at all levels. The fund will broadly prioritize initiatives around education, healthcare, youth, women, social justice, entrepreneurship, and politics; the key areas that impact the quality of life in the Black communities across Canada. https://www.blackopportunityfund.ca/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies.



Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

