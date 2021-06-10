Moya has a long history of working to eradicate anti-Black racism in the justice system and of delivering legal aid services to members of Ontario's Black communities. For the past six years, Moya worked at Legal Aid Ontario (LAO) where she implemented a significant service delivery plan for Black Ontarians, provided critical support during the implementation of BLAC, and authored LAO's Racialized Community Strategy. Moya was called to the Bar in 2010 and has participated in proceedings before the Supreme Court of Canada, the Federal Court, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. She has taught Legal Ethics at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law.

"I am honoured to be assuming the role of Executive Director and General Counsel of the Black Legal Action Centre. As a Black woman and lawyer, this work is particularly meaningful to me and I welcome the opportunity to continue to build on the progress BLAC has already achieved," said Moya. "I look forward to serving those who deserve a fair and just legal process, as well as advocating for systemic justice with the goal of liberation for all Black Ontarians."

Along with Moya's appointment, BLAC is welcoming new board members who bring renewed vision to the organization. New Board Chair Aba Stevens is joined by Erin Atkinson, Okeima Lawrence, Sarah Riley Case and Roy Williams.

"Our Board has every confidence that Moya will lead BLAC into its next chapter with diligence, integrity, transparency, and creativity," said Aba Stevens, BLAC Board Chair. "We believe she will be a bright mentor and leader for BLAC's staff. We also trust that she will work to advance BLAC's mission - to educate, advocate and litigate to tackle anti-Black racism in Ontario."

BLAC provides legal services in the areas of education, employment, housing, human rights, policing, prison law, child protection and social benefits. BLAC also engages in systemic projects for deep and meaningful transformation. Later this year, BLAC plans to launch the creation of a comprehensive strategic plan. BLAC will be reaching out to the community to be part of the process that will result in an even stronger organization that serves Black Ontarians.

The Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the organization since its establishment including past board members, staff, our funders, our donors and our community partners. BLAC welcomes the continued support of all stakeholders as it continues to advance its important vision and mission for Black Ontarians.

About Black Legal Action Centre

Established in 2017, the Black Legal Action Centre (BLAC) is an independent not-for-profit community legal clinic that combats individual and systemic anti-Black racism by conducting research, engaging in structural transformation, and providing legal services to members of Ontario's Black communities. BLAC engages in advocacy, community development, law reform, test case litigation, and public legal education. BLAC is funded by Legal Aid Ontario and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information visit: www.blacklegalactioncentre.ca .

