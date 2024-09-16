The Bishop Strachan School receives the largest public donation to a Canadian girls' independent school thanks to Stu Lang

Five-time Grey Cup Champion Stu Lang donates a historic $6.1M to BSS

Funds will create the Lang Scholar program, designed to invest in and develop the next generation of female leaders

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bishop Strachan School (BSS), Canada's leading independent school for girls, is proud to receive a $6.1M donation from renowned philanthropist, accomplished business leader and five-time Grey Cup champion Stu Lang. This transformational gift will pave the way for establishing the Lang Scholar program at BSS, marking a significant milestone for girls' education in Canada.

The Lang Scholar program will foster exceptional leadership among select students through a blend of innovative programming and mentorship opportunities to empower the next generation of leaders. Athletics, which instills confidence, determination, resilience and teamwork, is a fundamental program requirement as these qualities are a powerful catalyst for building great leaders. The Lang Scholars will take what they learn in the classroom, on the field, and in the community, to accelerate their growth and development.

"Teaching girls to be great leaders has been central to our school's mission since day one," said Dr. Angela Terpstra, Head of School, BSS. "Thanks to Stu Lang's incredibly generous gift, BSS will continue to nurture the leadership potential of our students, cultivating BSS Lang Scholars who will transform and lead the world for years to come."

As a professional athlete, university football coach, philanthropist, and business leader serving as Director at family controlled CCL Industries, Stu Lang understands the powerful intersection of athletics and academics in building great leaders. According to a 2018 Ernst & Young study, 94 per cent of women who hold C-suite positions are former athletes1.

Lang also recognizes that the world needs more female leaders. Throughout history, only one woman has held the Canadian Prime Minister's office and just 6 per cent of Nobel Prize recipients are women. Lang believes these statistics can change if more women are given the tools, resources and mentorship to feel supported and empowered from a young age.

"It is vital to invest in and create leadership possibilities for women across a variety of industries, and I am proud to support BSS in shaping the next generation of empowered female leaders," said Stu Lang. "My hope is that this program serves as a catalyst for social change, inspiring further investment in female leadership so we can break down barriers and unlock opportunities for all women."

The first Lang Scholars cohort will be chosen in March 2025. Upon graduation, alumnae of the program will pass the baton to future students, inspiring the next generation of Lang Scholars, while growing and thriving as leaders in their chosen fields.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact Lang Scholars will have on the world," said Sarah Robertson, Executive Director, Advancement, BSS. "Stu has raised the bar for the kind of investment girls deserve, signalling a belief in women's power to lead."

For more information on the Lang Scholar program please visit: bss.on.ca/lang-scholar.

About The Bishop Strachan School:

The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) is Canada's leading independent JK-Grade 12 day and boarding school for girls based in Toronto. Through our challenging inquiry-based program, students learn core academic skills and learn to lead. Our campus includes STEAM-focused learning spaces, arts, design and state-of-the-art athletics facilities, including a turf field. As an inclusive girls' school for more than 150 years, BSS has fostered a sense of belonging, educating and inspiring students to be fearless leaders.

