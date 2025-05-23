The Bishop Strachan School Appoints Meagan Enticknap as Next Head of School

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of The Bishop Strachan School is proud to announce the appointment of Meagan Enticknap as the next Head of School, effective July 2, 2026.

Following a comprehensive international search informed by broad community input, Ms. Enticknap emerged as a passionate and proven leader, with a global perspective and deep insights on excellence in academics, and a commitment for advancing girls' education and leadership.

Meagan Enticknap, Deputy Head, The Bishop Strachan School (CNW Group/The Bishop Strachan School)

Since joining The Bishop Strachan School as Deputy Head in 2024, Ms. Enticknap has already made a meaningful impact. From the connections she has formed with students to her data-driven, innovative thinking, she has demonstrated an authentic, student-centred approach to leadership.

"My vision is for The Bishop Strachan School to continue excelling as a global innovator in education—where every girl feels seen, supported and empowered to lead," said Ms. Enticknap. "I am committed to nurturing bold ideas, honouring our beliefs and values, and shaping a future where girls lead with purpose, confidence and compassion."

Ms. Enticknap brings a wealth of experience from both Canadian and international schools. Her previous roles include Deputy Head of School at Elmwood School (Ottawa), Director of Academics and Innovation at the United Nations International School in Hanoi, Course Facilitator at OISE (Ontario Institute for Studies in Education), and Lead Educator for the International Baccalaureate Organization.

Ms. Enticknap will succeed Dr. Angela Terpstra, who has served with distinction as Head of School since the fall of 2018 and announced her retirement earlier this year. We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Enticknap into this role as we continue to advance our mission of educating and empowering fearless female leaders for generations to come.

To read the full announcement, please visit: https://www.bss.on.ca/head-of-school-search .

About The Bishop Strachan School:

The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) is Canada's leading independent JK-Grade 12 day and boarding school for girls based in Toronto. Through our challenging inquiry-based program, students learn core academic skills and learn to lead. Our campus includes STEAM-focused learning spaces, arts, design and state-of-the-art athletics facilities, including a turf field. For more than 150 years, BSS has fostered a sense of belonging, educating and inspiring students to be fearless leaders.

SOURCE The Bishop Strachan School

