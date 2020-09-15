The Big Social is a chance to connect, share food, and change lives

From October 9 to 25, thousands of Canadians will connect, in-person or online, to share food and raise money for healthy food programs that support people living on low incomes.

It's easy to join. People sign up to host a meal at www.bigsocial.ca. Hosts set a fundraising goal, invite their guests, and ask them to make a donation to Community Food Centres Canada. The money they raise supports community members to eat well, cook healthy, connect with their communities, and take action on the issues that affect their lives.

Food insecurity was already an urgent problem before COVID-19, with 1 in 8 Canadians struggling to put food on the table. Since the pandemic, that number has risen to 1 in 7. With an uncertain economic recovery, the number of people who need help with food will only continue to grow.

"Food is an incredible tool for bringing people together. That's what our community partners do each and every day." says Nick Saul, CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. "Food insecurity and isolation are at an all-time high, and The Big Social provides a safe and valuable way to give back during COVID."

To register to host an event or find out more about The Big Social, visit bigsocial.ca.

Nick Saul , CEO of Community Food Centres Canada is available to speak about how funds raised will help families across the country, and how good food is a powerful force for greater health, belonging and social justice.

About Community Food Centres Canada

Community Food Centres Canada builds dynamic and responsive Community Food Centres and food programs that support people to eat well, connect with their neighbours and contribute, through advocacy and mutual support, to a more just and inclusive Canada. With our 200+ partners, we work to eradicate poverty, food insecurity and improve the health and well-being of low-income Canadians. Learn more at cfccanada.ca.

