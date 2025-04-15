250 Groups Call for Immediate Action: Food Security Must Be a Federal Priority

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Community Food Centres Canada, joined by nearly 250 organizations nationwide, has issued an open letter to federal party leaders today demanding action on the growing food insecurity crisis.

The letter highlights the escalating economic disruption caused by the trade war that has made the cost of living issue even more urgent. Organizations across the country are preparing for the fallout and call for greater government intervention.

With the federal election around the corner, we need action now. Hunger is a policy choice. No more excuses. No more delays. This election, we demand #NoMoreScraps. (CNW Group/Community Food Centres Canada)

In 2023, a staggering 8.7 million people—including 2.1 million children—faced food insecurity, a 49% increase from 2020. This crisis disproportionately impacts Indigenous and Black communities, driven by systems rooted in colonization and racism.

"Food insecurity is not a personal failure— it's a systemic injustice," said Nick Saul, CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. "While the full impact of Trump's economic policies are unfolding, we're deeply concerned they will further exacerbate poverty and hunger. This crisis is a tipping point. It's a wake up call for our leaders to step up with bold, targeted investments in our social safety net. We have a choice: Continue down a path of growing hardship, or seize this moment to build a more just Canada for all."

The open letter outlines three core demands:

A national strategy to eliminate food insecurity, backed by measurable targets and timelines.

Increased investment in income supports and social programs, grounded in the understanding that poverty is the root cause of hunger.

Recognition and support for Indigenous food sovereignty, including the protection of hunting, fishing, and harvesting rights as essential to self-determination and long-term food security.

The letter is part of a national #NoMoreScraps campaign, which draws attention to the food insecurity crisis and encourages voters to cast an informed ballot. The full text of the letter, including a list of signatories, can be accessed here .

About Community Food Centres Canada:

At the heart of Community Food Centres Canada's work is the belief that food is a basic right. We bring people together around good food to help communities thrive. With more than 400 partners across the country, we build inclusive, culturally responsive Community Food Centres, share knowledge, create health-focused programs, and advocate for equitable policy change. Learn more at cfccanada.ca .

Media Contact: Hani Fauzia Ramadhani, 437-264-2601, [email protected]