BOIS-DES-FILION, QC, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Benny&Co. Foundation is appealing to the generosity of Ottawa area residents to help young people with special needs enjoy a fun and rewarding summer camp experience by launching its Annual Fundraiser from April 1 to 18, 2021 in all Benny&Co. restaurants.

Funds raised at the Benny&Co. in Orléans will be donated to the Franco-Ontarian Autism Society and those raised at the Benny&Co. in Stittsville will go to the Lotus Centre for Special Music Education, both of which provide services to youth with disabilities and their families. Benny&Co. customers are invited to donate at the restaurant or online.

"This significant support from the Benny&Co. Foundation will allow us to offer more stays and respite to our clients, who are in great need. The generosity of the customers of Benny&Co. franchises will bring a ray of sunshine to the lives of our children and their families," said Yasmine Benotmane, Executive Director of the Franco-Ontarian Autism Society.

For her part, the executive director of the Lotus Centre, Erin Parkes, is also pleased with the Benny&Co. Foundation's contribution. "We are delighted that the Benny&Co. Foundation recognizes the contribution of our centre to the community. The donations collected during the Annual Fundraiser will be invested in early learning activities dedicated to young people with autism at camp this summer. The generosity of Ottawa area residents will clearly make a difference in the lives of these young people."

"For the Benny family, the health and well-being of children has always been close to our hearts, especially children with physical or intellectual disabilities. Their needs are huge, and resources are limited. We are proud to be able to do our part by offering them some respite and allowing their parents or caregivers to recharge their batteries," said Mr. Yves Benny, President of the Benny&Co. Foundation.

The Benny&Co. Foundation has already taken a step in the right direction with the commitment of Benny&Co. franchisees, who are donating $30,000. To contribute to the Annual Fundraiser and sponsor a stay for children with special needs, click here.

About the Benny&Co. Foundation

Founded in 2013, the Benny&Co. Foundation's mission is to contribute to the well-being and development of children and families with special needs, and to provide them with opportunities for enriching experiences. Since its inception, the Benny&Co. Foundation has donated $1 million to organizations that provide services to families and youth with special needs. For more information, visit www.benny-co.com/en/foundation-for-youth.

About the Franco-Ontarian Autism Society

The Franco-Ontarian Autism Society aims to meet the needs of people with an autism spectrum disorder and their families, and to promote their interests. Created in 2002, the SFOA oversees Camp Été Fou, the first specialized francophone camp in Ontario to integrate neurotypical children with children with ASD. This integration allows for the development of communication and social interactions for children with ASD.

About the Lotus Centre for Special Music Education

The Lotus Centre is a registered Canadian charity, which was founded to meet a community need for specialized music education. They believe that every child has a right to appropriate education in any endeavour they choose to pursue. This means working with a teacher who understands the nature of the student's needs and constantly strives to meet them, while creating a nurturing and fun environment. They also believe that music education can provide a means of communication, can improve function and performance in non-musical areas, and can provide an emotional outlet for all people. This is especially valuable for students with special challenges.

SOURCE Fondation Benny&Co.

For further information: Melissa Wood, [email protected], 613 617-1699