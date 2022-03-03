TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Benefit Source (TBS), a leading benefits consulting firm headquartered in Mississauga, announced today that President of TBS, Michael Nadler, and Vice-President of TBS, Heather Nadler, will join Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) as Managing Directors.

Founded in 1994 by Michael Nadler, TBS oversees benefits consulting for more than 200 group benefits and individual clients throughout Ontario, spanning a wide range of industries. The team has a combined 39 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, with a strong reputation amongst their clients for deep expertise in benefits strategy. TBS has a specialization within the SME market, creating synergies through the merger with SCB.

With respect to this announcement, Michael, President of TBS, noted that "We are excited to bring an improved administrative solution to our clients with the SCB technology. The TBS brand – Your Benefits | Your Way will be elevated by an integrated environment for benefits management. As a service-oriented firm, we believe that with the addition of the SCB technical solutions and combined buying power and expertise, we will be able to continue delivering best-in-class service to our clients".

"Sterling is thrilled to welcome the team at TBS to our growing business, as they bring exceptional capabilities in benefits consulting and client services. The TBS team has a deep bench of experience that will complement and expand the capabilities of the SCB consulting organization. The combined team will be able to provide exceptional value to the TBS client book" said SCB President, John Griffin. "The team at SCB are excited to start working with Michael and Heather".

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provide rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

