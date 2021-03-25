The Beer Stores extends daily operating hours

Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Most Beer Stores effective March 29th will be extending their hours of sale to 9pm closings where allowed by the local Public Health authority.

Specific hours of operations for each Beer Store or to find other locations, visit www.thebeerstore.ca or download the Beer Store mobile app.

The Beer Store will also be closed on Good Friday, April 2nd and Easter Sunday, April 4th. All stores will observe their regular hours of business on Thursday, April 1st, Saturday, April 3rd and Easter Monday, April 5th.

The Beer Store would like to remind our customers that we take back 100% of all beer packaging as well as all wine and spirit containers. Everyone at the Beer Store is proud of our award-winning returns program and the fact that recently, we celebrated having processed more than 3 billion containers for recycling and reuse, keeping mountains of material out of our province's landfill sites. We have a deep commitment to our recycling program.

The Beer Store also wishes to remind you to please, drink responsibly. We wish our customers and employees a safe holiday.

For further information: [email protected]

