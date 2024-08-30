The Beer Store enters new Ontario marketplace with new partnerships

BOLTON, ON, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Beer Store is evolving to meet the needs of its customers in the new beverage alcohol marketplace in the province, with changes that reflect our commitment to remaining the best source for beer in Ontario. Since opening in 1927, we have always welcomed changes that will improve the experience for our customers.

In response to government changes to the marketplace, The Beer Store is pleased to announce partnerships and investments that will now bring new offerings to consumers and help us serve the province of Ontario in new ways.

Highlights include the following,

The Beer Store has expanded its distribution fleet and operations to support new grocery and convenience store customers coming online.

As of today, TBS has supported shy of 4,000 convenience customers coming online. It's estimated that upwards of 10,000 new points of sale will be added in the coming months. The Beer Store seamlessly supported the acceleration of large format packs in grocery over the summer and is well-positioned to continue supporting the transformation this fall.

Customers can now shop convenience items such as salty snacks, meat snacks and energy beverages from our partners including Old Dutch, Frito Lay , Jack Links , Great Canadian Meat and Red Bull . Items vary by retail store location and are also available online with eCommerce orders.

, , Great Canadian Meat and . Items vary by retail store location and are also available online with eCommerce orders. TBS will launch a new campaign to showcase its commitment to the customers of Ontario with a new media campaign. The campaign delivers a message of how The Beer Store serves the people of Ontario with choice, speedy service and a world-renowned commitment to the environment through our bottle return program.

"Bring it on – we're ready." said Roy Benin, President of The Beer Store, "We see this as a new chapter for The Beer Store and we're excited to compete. All of our channels – from distribution to retail to deposit return will continue to deliver for Ontario."

The Beer Store also continues to invest and recently has invested over $100 million dollars in future-focused projects:

Retail store renovations to select stores across the province enhancing the shopping experience for our customers

A new, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Bolton, ON

Online sales and delivery, making TBS the number one alcohol delivery retailer in Ontario . Third-party delivery partnerships with every platform, including Canada's Skip the Dishes, resulting in 95 percent of stores having a channel for rapid delivery.

. Upgrades to the point of sale technology to be more reliable and convenient for shoppers

These investments will allow The Beer Store to successfully compete in the marketplace while maintaining its position as the socially responsible and the best source for beer in Ontario.

About The Beer Store

Owned by Ontario-based brewers, The Beer Store is the largest beer retailer in Ontario. The Beer Store listed 1,107 brands, which more than 267 brewers provided in 2023. With 26 points of distribution strategically located across the province, The Beer Store proudly distributed 2.9 million hectoliters of beer in 2023. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sales and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 1.5 million customers were challenged in 2023 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world, annually collecting for reuse and recycling approximately 1.7 billion beverage alcohol containers, including beer, wine and spirits. The Beer Store employs 6500 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full- and part-time jobs.

The Beer Store has updated its images and background information catalogue for media use. When you click on the store images link, you can download a folder of store photos.

The link is located here: https://www.thebeerstore.ca/about-us/contact-tbs/store-images/

SOURCE The Beer Store

[email protected]