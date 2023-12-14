The Beer Store Secures a New Distribution and Recycling Agreement with the Ontario Government

Agreement confirms TBS will also continue to play a leading role in beer retail across Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the provincial government shared news about the future of the beverage alcohol marketplace in Ontario, which includes a new agreement for TBS that secures its role as a low-cost retailer of beer for the next decade. In addition, this agreement will see The Beer Store remain the primary distributor of beer in Ontario.

The agreement acknowledges the important role The Beer Store plays in the responsible sale of beer and ensures it will be able to continue its environmental stewardship for years to come through its recycling program and the Ontario Deposit Return Program.

"For nearly a century, The Beer Store has been serving the people of Ontario through its world class distribution, recycling and retail network. From Windsor to Kenora, the Beer Store and its thousands of experienced employees are an integral part of Ontario's fabric and culture," said CEO Roy Benin. "With today's announcement, we look forward to the next stage in The Beer Store's evolution, where our role as primary distributor, recycling steward and responsible retailer are preserved and poised for growth."

As the marketplace has expanded since the 2015 Master Framework Agreement, with the addition of 450 grocery stores, The Beer Store has kept pace and remained competitive. TBS employs 6,500 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full and part-time jobs, who provide responsible, convenient service for people across the province. The Beer Store continues to offer the best beer selection in Ontario, listing 1,154 brands from more than 262 brewers, and has grown its distribution network to include hundreds of grocery outlets.

The Beer Store has also invested over 100 million dollars in future-focused projects, including:

A new, state of the art, distribution centre in Bolton, ON

Upgrades to the point of sale technology to be more reliable and convenient for shoppers

Online sales and delivery, making TBS the number one alcohol delivery retailer in Ontario

Third party platform delivery partnerships with Skip the Dishes and others, resulting in 95 per cent of stores having a channel for rapid delivery

As the transition to a further expanded marketplace moves forward in 2026, these investments in modernization will enable The Beer Store to successfully compete with additional retail channels as the socially responsible, low-cost provider of beer in Ontario.

The Beer Store continues to operate as usual, including during the holiday season, with select hours on December 24, 26 and 31. Please visit https://www.thebeerstore.ca/ for more details on your local store hours.

About The Beer Store

Owned by Ontario-based brewers, The Beer Store is the largest beer retailer in Ontario. The Beer Store listed 1,154 brands, which more than 262 brewers provided in 2022. Operating on a self-sustaining break-even cash flow basis, The Beer Store has a completely open system that allows any brewer worldwide to sell its brands in any store they choose and with over half of the brewers listed being small Ontario brewers. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sale and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 1.2 million customers were challenged in 2022 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world and that reuses and recycles over 1.8 billion beverage alcohol containers including beer, wine and spirits. The Beer Store employs 6500 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full- and part-time jobs and takes pride in supporting diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging initiatives as a part of its core values in 2022. The Beer Store has expanded its partnership with several equity-deserving organizations to raise awareness and over $240,000 helping make a difference in Ontario.

The Beer Store has updated its catalogue of images and background information for use by the media. When you click on the store images link, you can download a folder of store photos that you can use.

The link is located here: https://www.thebeerstore.ca/about-us/contact-tbs/store-images/

