The Beer Store's Holiday Hours and Boxing Day Store Openings

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The holiday season is upon us, and the Beer Store is there for you.

Whether you plan to safely enjoy holiday time with those in your household, or share a physically distanced drink with neighbours, friends, and family, the Beer Store has your back.

Every year, we are committed to ensuring our customers are well stocked to enjoy the festive season to the fullest.

To meet this objective, the Beer Store will be adjusting store hours for the holiday season and will keep 113 select stores open on Boxing Day, December 26, 2020, from 11am-5pm.

Providing options is critical, and our holiday hour offerings will allow us to meet the demand we have experienced in previous years, as well as provide our guests with the convenience they have come to expect from our stores across Ontario.

We are fully committed to improving the customer experience and offering desired products at an opportune time and location. Our holiday hours are in line with the Beer Store's ongoing practice of upgrading our offerings to customers.

We look forward to being there as you and your loved ones safely enjoy the 2020 holiday season!

The Beer Store Holiday Hours 2020

Wednesday, December 23 All stores open regular store hours Thursday, December 24 All stores closed at 6pm Friday, December 25 All stores CLOSED Saturday, December 26 Select stores open 11am-5pm Sunday, December 27 All stores open regular store hours Thursday, December 31 All stores closed at 6pm Friday, January 1 All stores CLOSED

The following Beer Store locations are open Boxing Day, December 26, 2020, 11am-5pm:

Ajax 75 Kingston Rd. E. L1S 7J4 Alcona 945 Innisfil Beach Rd. L9S 1V3 Alliston 161 Young St. L9R 2A9 Aurora 14800 Yonge St. L4G 1N3 Aurora 15820 Bayview Ave. L4G 7Y3 Barrie 30 Anne St. S. L4N 2C6 Barrie 531 Bayfield St. L4M 4Z9 Barrie 71 Mapleview Dr. L4N 9H7 Barrie 640 Yonge St. L4N 4E6 Belleville 113 Station St. K8N 4Z9 Bolton 150 McEwen Dr. E. L7E 2Y3 Bowmanville 195 King St. E. L1C 1P2 Bradford 452 Holland St. W. L3Z 0G1 Brampton 198 Queen St. E. L6V 1B7 Brampton 180 Sandalwood Pkwy. L6Z 1Y4 Brampton 80 Peel Centre Dr. L6T 4G8 Brampton 55 Charolais Blvd. L6Y 1Z4 Brantford 300 King George Rd. N3R 5L8 Brantford 50 Market St. S. N3S 2E5 Brockville 125 Stewart Blvd. K6V 4W4 Burlington 2025 Guelph Line L7P 4M8 Burlington 5051 New St. L7L 1V1 Cambridge 200 Franklin Blvd. N1R 5S2 Cambridge 150 Holiday Inn Dr. N3C 0A1 Chatham 132 Richmond St. N7M 1N9 Cobourg 476 Division St. K9A 3S2 Collingwood 415 First St. L9Y 1B7 Cornwall 838 Sydney St. K6H 3J8 Etobicoke 1530 Albion Rd. M9V 1B4 Georgetown 236 Guelph St. L7G 4B1 Gloucester 2018 Ogilvie Rd. K1J 7N9 Grimsby 44 Livingston Ave. L3M 1L1 Guelph 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. N1H 3T2 Guelph 710 Woolwich St. N1H 3Z1 Hamilton 282 Parkdale Ave. N. L8H 5X7 Hamilton 1111 Barton St. E. L8H 2V2 Hamilton 673 Upper James St. L9C 5R9 Hamilton 959 Fennell Ave. E. L8T 1R1 Hamilton 75 Centennial Pkwy. N. L8E 2P2 Hamilton 150 Barton St. E. L8L 2W5 Hanover 576 11th St. N4N 1T5 Huntsville 18 Hanes Rd. P1H 0A2 Kanata 499 Terry Fox Dr., Unit #5 K2T 1H7 Keswick 443 The Queensway S. L4P 3J4 Kincardine 427 Broadway St. N2Z 2G5 Kingston 1090 Midland Ave. K7P 2X9 Kitchener 1255 Weber St. E. N2A 1C2 Kitchener 250 Bleams Rd. N2C 2K6 Kitchener 875 Highland Rd. W., Unit 80 N2N 2Y2 Kitchener 1120 Victoria St. N. N2B 3T2 Leamington 255 Erie St. S. N8H 3C3 Lindsay 370 Kent St. W. K9V 6G8 London 1600 Dundas St. E. N5W 3C2 London 155 Clarke Rd. N5W 5C9 London 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. N6J 2M5 London 1199 Oxford St. W. N6H 1V8 London 1080 Adelaide St. N. N5Y 2N1 London 1005 Wellington Rd. S. N6E 1W4 Maple 9771 Jane St. L6A 3N9 Markham 9780 Markham Rd. L6E 0H8 Midland 9350 Hwy. #93, Box 17 L4R 4K4 Mississauga 6780 Town Centre Circle L5N 4B7 Mississauga 3154 Hurontario St. L5B 1N9 Mississauga 420 Lakeshore Rd. E. L5G 1H5 Newmarket 1100 Davis Dr. L3Y 8W8 Newmarket 18307 Yonge Street, Unit 1 L9N 0A2 Niagara Falls 6757 Lundy's Lane L2G 1V4 North York 2005 Finch Ave. W. M3N 2V3 North York 1718 Wilson Ave. M3L 1A6 Orangeville 270 Broadway St. L9W 1L1 Orillia 275 Atherly Rd. L3V 1N7 Orleans 2276 Tenth Line Rd., Unit B1 K1E 3P6 Oshawa 200 Ritson Rd. N., Unit B L1G 1Z7 Oshawa 285 Taunton Rd. E. L1G 3V2 Ottawa 1860 Bank St. K1V 7Z8 Ottawa 1984 Baseline Rd. K2C 0C6 Ottawa 548 Montreal Rd. K1K 0T9 Ottawa 515 Somerset St. W. K1R 5J9 Owen Sound 1155 First Ave. E. N4K 2E2 Peterborough 1900 Lansdowne St. W. K9J 3K7 Pickering 1355 Kingston Rd. L1V 1B8 Richmond Hill 10375 Yonge St. N. L4C 3C2 Sarnia 1107 Confederation St. N7T 7H9 Scarborough 2360 Kennedy Rd. M1T 3H1 Scarborough 3130 Danforth Ave. M1L 1B2 Scarborough 2727 Eglinton Ave. E. M1K 2S2 Scarborough 3561 Lawrence Ave. E. M1H 1B2 Scarborough 871 Milner Ave. M1V 3A4 Simcoe 454 Norfolk St. S. N3Y 2X3 St. Catharines 99 Dieppe Rd. L2M 7N6 St. Catharines 120 Welland Ave. L2R 2N3 St. Catharines 446 Scott St. L2M 3W6 St. Thomas 1014 Talbot St. N5P 1G3 Stouffville 5779 Main St..Unit 109 L4A 4R2 Stratford 260 C.H. Meier Blvd. N5A 6W5 Thunder Bay 911 Fort William Rd., Unit 1 P7B 3A6 Toronto 452 Bathurst St. M5T 2S6 Toronto 500 Dupont St. M6G 1Y6 Toronto 2625A Weston Rd. M9N 3V8 Toronto 120 Lynn Williams St. M6K 3N6 Toronto 904 Dufferin St. M6H 4A9 Trenton 49 Byron St. K8V 2X5 Waterdown 70 Hamilton St. N. L0R 1H0 Waterloo 70 Weber St. N. N2J 3G7 Waterloo 624 King St. N. N2V 2J5 Welland 390 Lincoln St. E. L3B 4N4 Whitby 3950 Brock St. N. L1R 3E1 Windsor 2380 Walker Rd. N8W 3P6 Windsor 790 Goyeau St. N9A 1H6 Windsor 3240 Dougall Rd., Unit 15 N9E 1S6 Windsor 8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E. N8R 1A2 Woodstock 911 Dundas St. N4S 1G7 York 2153 St. Clair Ave. M6N 1K5

About the Beer Store

The Beer Store offers customers more than 800 brands, provided by more than 225 brewers in 2019. Approximately 1-in-5 brands come from small Ontario brewers. It is a completely open system that allows any brewer in the world to sell their brands in any store they choose. The Beer Store is deeply committed to responsible sale and not selling to minors and people who are intoxicated. More than 2.5 million customers were challenged in 2019 alone. It is also one of the greenest retailers in the world and collected more than 1.4 billion beer bottles in 2019 (a 97 percent return rate) and over 406 million wine and spirit containers (a 79 percent recovery rate). The Beer Store Employs 7,000 hard-working Ontarians with well-paying full- and part-time jobs.

SOURCE The Beer Store

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thebeerstore.ca

