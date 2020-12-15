The Beer Store's Holiday Hours and Boxing Day Store Openings

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The holiday season is upon us, and the Beer Store is there for you.

Whether you plan to safely enjoy holiday time with those in your household, or share a physically distanced drink with neighbours, friends, and family, the Beer Store has your back. 

Every year, we are committed to ensuring our customers are well stocked to enjoy the festive season to the fullest.  

To meet this objective, the Beer Store will be adjusting store hours for the holiday season and will keep 113 select stores open on Boxing Day, December 26, 2020, from 11am-5pm.  

Providing options is critical, and our holiday hour offerings will allow us to meet the demand we have experienced in previous years, as well as provide our guests with the convenience they have come to expect from our stores across Ontario.   

We are fully committed to improving the customer experience and offering desired products at an opportune time and location.  Our holiday hours are in line with the Beer Store's ongoing practice of upgrading our offerings to customers.  

We look forward to being there as you and your loved ones safely enjoy the 2020 holiday season!

The Beer Store Holiday Hours 2020

Wednesday, December 23

All stores open regular store hours

Thursday, December 24

All stores closed at 6pm

Friday, December 25

All stores CLOSED

Saturday, December 26

Select stores open 11am-5pm

Sunday, December 27

All stores open regular store hours

Thursday, December 31

All stores closed at 6pm

Friday, January 1

All stores CLOSED

The following Beer Store locations are open Boxing Day, December 26, 2020, 11am-5pm:

Ajax

75 Kingston Rd. E.

L1S 7J4

Alcona

945 Innisfil Beach Rd.

L9S 1V3

Alliston

161 Young St.

L9R 2A9

Aurora

14800 Yonge St.

L4G 1N3

Aurora

15820 Bayview Ave.

L4G 7Y3

Barrie

30 Anne St. S.

L4N 2C6

Barrie

531 Bayfield St.

L4M 4Z9

Barrie

71 Mapleview Dr.

L4N 9H7

Barrie

640 Yonge St.

L4N 4E6

Belleville

113 Station St.

K8N 4Z9

Bolton

150 McEwen Dr. E.

L7E 2Y3

Bowmanville

195 King St. E.

L1C 1P2

Bradford

452 Holland St. W.

L3Z 0G1

Brampton

198 Queen St. E.

L6V 1B7

Brampton

180 Sandalwood Pkwy.

L6Z 1Y4

Brampton

80 Peel Centre Dr.

L6T 4G8

Brampton

55 Charolais Blvd.

L6Y 1Z4

Brantford

300 King George Rd.

N3R 5L8

Brantford

50 Market St. S.

N3S 2E5

Brockville

125 Stewart Blvd.

K6V 4W4

Burlington

2025 Guelph Line

L7P 4M8

Burlington

5051 New St.

L7L 1V1

Cambridge

200 Franklin Blvd.

N1R 5S2

Cambridge

150 Holiday Inn Dr.

N3C 0A1

Chatham

132 Richmond St.

N7M 1N9

Cobourg

476 Division St.

K9A 3S2

Collingwood

415 First St.

L9Y 1B7

Cornwall

838 Sydney St.

K6H 3J8

Etobicoke

1530 Albion Rd.

M9V 1B4

Georgetown

236 Guelph St.

L7G 4B1

Gloucester

2018 Ogilvie Rd.

K1J 7N9

Grimsby

44 Livingston Ave.

L3M 1L1

Guelph

111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.

N1H 3T2

Guelph

710 Woolwich St.

N1H 3Z1

Hamilton

282 Parkdale Ave. N.

L8H 5X7

Hamilton

1111 Barton St. E.

L8H 2V2

Hamilton

673 Upper James St.

L9C 5R9

Hamilton

959 Fennell Ave. E.

L8T 1R1

Hamilton

75 Centennial Pkwy. N.

L8E 2P2

Hamilton

150 Barton St. E.

L8L 2W5

Hanover

576 11th St.

N4N 1T5

Huntsville

18 Hanes Rd.

P1H 0A2

Kanata

499 Terry Fox Dr., Unit #5

K2T 1H7

Keswick

443 The Queensway S.

L4P 3J4

Kincardine

427 Broadway St.

N2Z 2G5

Kingston

1090 Midland Ave.

K7P 2X9

Kitchener

1255 Weber St. E.

N2A 1C2

Kitchener

250 Bleams Rd.

N2C 2K6

Kitchener

875 Highland Rd. W., Unit 80

N2N 2Y2

Kitchener

1120 Victoria St. N.

N2B 3T2

Leamington

255 Erie St. S.

N8H 3C3

Lindsay

370 Kent St. W.

K9V 6G8

London

1600 Dundas St. E.

N5W 3C2

London

155 Clarke Rd.

N5W 5C9

London

414 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

N6J 2M5

London

1199 Oxford St. W.

N6H 1V8

London

1080 Adelaide St. N.

N5Y 2N1

London

1005 Wellington Rd. S.

N6E 1W4

Maple

9771 Jane St.

L6A 3N9

Markham

9780 Markham Rd.

L6E 0H8

Midland

9350 Hwy. #93, Box 17

L4R 4K4

Mississauga

6780 Town Centre Circle

L5N 4B7

Mississauga

3154 Hurontario St.

L5B 1N9

Mississauga

420 Lakeshore Rd. E.

L5G 1H5

Newmarket

1100 Davis Dr.

L3Y 8W8

Newmarket

18307 Yonge Street, Unit 1

L9N 0A2

Niagara Falls

6757 Lundy's Lane

L2G 1V4

North York

2005 Finch Ave. W.

M3N 2V3

North York

1718 Wilson Ave.

M3L 1A6

Orangeville

270 Broadway St.

L9W 1L1

Orillia

275 Atherly Rd.

L3V 1N7

Orleans

2276 Tenth Line Rd., Unit B1

K1E 3P6

Oshawa

200 Ritson Rd. N., Unit B

L1G 1Z7

Oshawa

285 Taunton Rd. E.

L1G 3V2

Ottawa

1860 Bank St.

K1V 7Z8

Ottawa

1984 Baseline Rd.

K2C 0C6

Ottawa

548 Montreal Rd.

K1K 0T9

Ottawa

515 Somerset St. W.

K1R 5J9

Owen Sound

1155 First Ave. E.

N4K 2E2

Peterborough

1900 Lansdowne St. W.

K9J 3K7

Pickering

1355 Kingston Rd.

L1V 1B8

Richmond Hill

10375 Yonge St. N.

L4C 3C2

Sarnia

1107 Confederation St.

N7T 7H9

Scarborough

2360 Kennedy Rd.

M1T 3H1

Scarborough

3130 Danforth Ave.

M1L 1B2

Scarborough

2727 Eglinton Ave. E.

M1K 2S2

Scarborough

3561 Lawrence Ave. E.

M1H 1B2

Scarborough

871 Milner Ave.

M1V 3A4

Simcoe

454 Norfolk St. S.

N3Y 2X3

St. Catharines

99 Dieppe Rd.

L2M 7N6

St. Catharines

120 Welland Ave.

L2R 2N3

St. Catharines

446 Scott St.

L2M 3W6

St. Thomas

1014 Talbot St.

N5P 1G3

Stouffville

5779 Main St..Unit 109

L4A 4R2

Stratford

260 C.H. Meier Blvd.

N5A 6W5

Thunder Bay

911 Fort William Rd., Unit 1

P7B 3A6

Toronto

452 Bathurst St.

M5T 2S6

Toronto

500 Dupont St.

M6G 1Y6

Toronto

2625A Weston Rd.

M9N 3V8

Toronto

120 Lynn Williams St.

M6K 3N6

Toronto

904 Dufferin St.

M6H 4A9

Trenton

49 Byron St.

K8V 2X5

Waterdown

70 Hamilton St. N.

L0R 1H0

Waterloo

70 Weber St. N.

N2J 3G7

Waterloo

624 King St. N.

N2V 2J5

Welland

390 Lincoln St. E.

L3B 4N4

Whitby

3950 Brock St. N.

L1R 3E1

Windsor

2380 Walker Rd.

N8W 3P6

Windsor

790 Goyeau St.

N9A 1H6

Windsor

3240 Dougall Rd., Unit 15

N9E 1S6

Windsor

8150 Tecumseh Blvd. E.

N8R 1A2

Woodstock

911 Dundas St.

N4S 1G7

York

2153 St. Clair Ave.

M6N 1K5

